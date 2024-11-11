Ravens S Kyle Hamilton’s Status Remains Unclear Ahead Of Steelers Matchup

After missing the entire second half with an ankle injury in Week 10 on Thursday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals, the status of Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton remains unclear for Week 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road.

According to ESPN Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley, Hamilton spent the weekend at the Ravens’ facility getting treatment on his ankle. Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters that the team will see about Hamilton’s status for the AFC North showdown against the Steelers starting on Wednesday when they return to practice.

“We’ll see how he looks on Wednesday going forward,” Harbaugh told reporters, according to a tweet from Hensley.

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton spent the weekend at the facility getting treatment for his ankle injury, which sidelined him for the entire second half Thursday night. Ravens coach John Harbaugh: "We'll see how he looks on Wednesday going forward." — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 11, 2024

Hamilton went down awkwardly against the Bengals in the first half Thursday night. In the primetime battle against the Bengals, that the Ravens ultimately won, 35-34, Hamilton’s right ankle bent awkwardly as he attempted to plant and push off it while in zone coverage.

Here’s a clip of the injury.

That looked terrible for Kyle Hamilton… god damn it. pic.twitter.com/EZaEiVkJfq — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) November 8, 2024

Hamilton was initially ruled as questionable to return with the ankle injury, but then was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Hamilton has been one of the best safeties in the NFL this season. He has 71 tackles, 2.0 sacks, seven pass breakups.

Defensively, Hamilton has played 632 snaps this season and grades out at an 87.0 overall from Pro Football Focus, including a 79.0 in coverage. He’s moved all over for Baltimore this season with 233 snaps in the slot, 243 snaps in the box, 94 snaps at free safety, 48 snaps along the defensive line and 12 snaps at cornerback.

If Hamilton can’t go, the Ravens will be very thin at safety. Marcus Williams can hold down the top role without Hamilton, but nobody will be able to truly replace his versatility. Veterans Eddie Jackson and Ar’Darius Washington could be the next players up if Hamilton can’t go Sunday against the Steelers.

We’ll monitor his status is throughout the week once the Ravens return to practice.