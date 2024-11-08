Ravens S Kyle Hamilton Leaves Game With Ugly-Looking Ankle Injury

Baltimore Ravens star safety Kyle Hamilton was injured in potentially serious fashion during Thursday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, ten days before the Ravens’ first meeting against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In non-contact fashion, Hamilton went down in the first half with what the team is calling an ankle injury. His right ankle bent awkwardly as he attempted to plan and push off it while in zone coverage.

That looked terrible for Kyle Hamilton… god damn it. pic.twitter.com/EZaEiVkJfq — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) November 8, 2024

He was initially labeled as questionable to return. Per NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe, Hamilton was examined in the blue medical tent for a moment before limping to the locker room.

Kyle Hamilton just limped into the locker room after brief stop in blue medical tent. https://t.co/8XG9xeSNLw — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) November 8, 2024

Regarded as one of the 2022 NFL Draft’s top prospects, the Ravens selected Hamilton with the 14th overall selection. Since, he’s made a Pro Bowl and All-Pro team, both coming last season. He racked up 81 tackles with three sacks and four interceptions in 2023.

Entering Week 10, Kyle Hamilton recorded 67 tackles, two sacks, five pass breakups, and zero interceptions. He notched four tackles and two breakups before exiting tonight.

The Ravens lost Geno Stone in the offseason to the Cincinnati Bengals and now could be in danger of being without Hamilton. There’s still talent at safety, including Marcus Williams but losing Hamilton would be a major blow. Baltimore entered the game with one of the league’s worst pass defenses and have had their hands full with Bengals QB Joe Burrow, who has thrown for 167 yards and a touchdown in the first half. Cincinnati leads Baltimore 14-7 at the break.

Pittsburgh and Baltimore will kickoff Sunday Nov. 10 at 1 PM/EST at Acrisure Stadium (a game that officially won’t be flexed). It’ll be the Steelers first divisional game of the season and the first of four-straight they’ll play through Week 14. The Steelers-Ravens rematch will occur Week 16.