The Terrible Podcast — Talking Next Players In Steelers 90 In 30, Trade Analysis, Ravens 2025 Season Preview & More

Season 15, Episode 155 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking a lot more about the trades the Pittsburgh Steelers made on Monday. This includes more discussion about the Steelers acquiring CB Jalen Ramsey and TE Jonnu Smith from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for S Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Alex and I discuss the average number of interceptions Ramsey has had per season for his NFL career date, his fit in the Steelers offense, and his potential heavy volume of playing time. We discuss the Steelers’ possible usage of their top three cornerbacks throughout the 2025 season and if the team might add another veteran free safety at some point during this offseason.

We also discuss once again what led to Fitzpatrick being a piece of the Monday trade with the Dolphins. We also discuss whether Fitzpatrick could have a 2025 season with the Dolphins that might make the Steelers regret trading him.

Not to be forgotten, Alex and I discuss a little bit more what Smith brings to Pittsburgh’s offense in 2025 and how he’s not a No. 3 tight end on this year’s roster.

Will the Steelers sign veteran free agent WR Tyler Boyd this offseason? Should they? We discuss those two questions in addition to whether we think veteran free agent WR Gabe Davis will ultimately land with Pittsburgh before Week 1 of the 2025 regular season.

In the second half of this show, Alex and I are joined by Jonas Shaffer, who covers the Baltimore Ravens for The Baltimore Banner on thebaltimorebanner.com. Jonas spends over a half an hour with us previewing the 2025 Ravens and several other aspects related to the team and the offseason they have had to date.

As usual, please make sure to follow Jonas on Twitter/X at @Jonas Shaffer and make sure to read his work and listen to his podcast here: https://www.thebaltimorebanner.com/author/jonas-shaffer/

Alex and I close out this Wednesday show by discussing the next six players listed in my annual 90 In 30 series; DT Derrick Harmon, ILB Devin Harper, ILB Malik Harrison, OLB Nick Herbig, DT Cameron Heyward, and TE Connor Heyward.

This 117-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Next Players In Steelers 90 In 30, Trade Analysis, Ravens 2025 Season Preview & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP1163575752

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback on two fans talking about Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, which can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com. Don’t forget to follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcasts.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 155 of Season 15 of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n