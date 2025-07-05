Depot After Dark: Warren’s Unusual Workout, New All-Star Game, Better CB Trio?

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for July 4.

Warren’s Unusual Workout

Steelers’ RB Jaylen Warren is turning heads for his unusual workout. As posted to social media, Warren is training by running up with a soccer net attached to his back (and football in his hand). A makeshift parachute more commonly seen in training. Hey, whatever works.

Set to be the Steelers’ starting running back, Warren is in a contract year. A big season will get him paid by Pittsburgh…or someone else. The last contract extension the Steelers struck with a running back was Willie Parker in 2006.

New All-Star Game

A new college All-Star game is coming in 2026. As shared by Inside the League and Draft Diamonds, the American Bowl will be shown on NFL Network next year.

More details will be released in the future but there’s already plenty known about the game. It will take place January 22, 2026 at 7 PM/EST. The game is run by former Hula Bowl executive Scott Phillips. Ex-NFL head coaches Brian Billick and Mike Smith will lead the respective sides. It’s another chance for draft prospects to show their skills in front of NFL scouts.

Tickets for the game in Orlando aren’t yet available.

Better CB Trio?

I posed this question on Twitter/X the other day. The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers have made notable cornerback additions over the last month. Baltimore scooped up Jaire Alexander while Pittsburgh traded for Jalen Ramsey. Which team has the better top-three cornerback trio?

The Ravens boast Marlon Humphrey, Nate Wiggins, and Alexander. Humphrey is a top corner while Alexander is one of the game’s best…when he’s healthy. Wiggins impressed as the team’s 2024 first-round pick but doesn’t have as impressive a resume.

Pittsburgh’s top three is Darius Slay, Joey Porter Jr., and Ramsey. Slay is in likely his final season but proved last year he can still play. Porter has shown flashes but been penalty-ridden and interception-absent. Ramsey may not be in his prime but remains an alpha corner.

The poll heavily favored Pittsburgh but what say you? All things considered, who has the better trio?