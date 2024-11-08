Rapoport: Star CB Marshon Lattimore’s Status ‘Firmly Up In The Air’ For Commanders Sunday

The Washington Commanders landing star cornerback Marshon Lattimore via trade Tuesday morning ahead of the trade deadline from the New Orleans Saints was a move designed to help put them over the top defensively.

It just might not occur right away, particularly against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday at 1 PM at FedEx Field.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, who appeared on Good Morning Football Friday, Lattimore’s status is “firmly up in the air” for Sunday.

“He came into the Commanders’ organization having missed two games with a hamstring injury, an actual hamstring injury that plagued him for some time in New Orleans. Missed quite a few games,” Rapoport said of Lattimore’s status, according to video via NFL Network. “When he was on the field, was for sure one of the best in the NFL. So when the Commanders swung this big trade with the Saints to bring in Lattimore, they knew that his health was not a hundred percent. Yes, he passed a physical. They were always gonna pass him on the physical, but they knew it might take him a little bit to get on the field.

“The fact that he has not practiced yet for his new team, not a good sign for Sunday against the Steelers.”

So far this week, Lattimore has been listed as a DNP in practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to that hamstring injury. He missed the Week 9 game against the Carolina Panthers as a member of the New Orleans Saints before being traded to the Commanders.

The Commanders knew Lattimore’s injury and were very clearly comfortable trading for the top cornerback even with the hamstring injury. While he might not play Sunday against the Steelers, he also might miss the Thursday night matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11, which would be a tough blow to the Commanders.

While Lattimore’s status is up in the air, the Commanders could be getting back standout running back Brian Robinson Jr. from his own hamstring injury.

“Remember last week, everybody kind of thought he was gonna play. Dan Quinn actually told Mike Garafolo, our colleague, that he was gonna play before the game. Hamstring just was not quite good enough,” Rapoport said of Robinson. “He’s back at practice this week limited. I would say a little more optimistic there.”

Robinson practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday and Thursday and appears to be tracking toward playing against the Steelers. That would be a big boost for the Commanders as Robinson has rushed for 461 yards and six touchdowns this season.

Quinn stated that the Commanders are really going to push Robinson this week, so we’ll see what the Friday injury report holds for the veteran running back.