Marshon Lattimore’s Status Uncertain Versus Steelers, Commanders Taking It ‘Day By Day’

The Pittsburgh Steelers are all set to debut their two newest additions via trade with WR Mike Williams and EDGE Preston Smith, but the same cannot be said about the Washington Commanders’ prized deadline acquisition. CB Marshon Lattimore sat out Week 9 with a hamstring injury, and that could potentially hold keep out of Week 10 as well.

Commanders GM Adam Peters spoke to the media today and was asked about Lattimore’s status.

“He has a hamstring injury right now, and he just got in today, so we’re just evaluating that,” Peters said via the Commanders’ YouTube Channel. “Really just taking it day to day. He won’t practice today, so you won’t see him out there today, but we’ll just take it day by day and put him out there when he is ready.”

The Commanders gave up quite a draft haul to get Lattimore, so they obviously are looking beyond Week 10, or even beyond the 2024 season with this move. Lattimore failed to practice, even in a limited capacity, ahead of Week 9 last week. They have already let on that he will not practice today, and it didn’t necessarily sound like he is close other than Peters saying day-to-day.

Could he possibly be healthy enough by Sunday? I suppose it is possible, but he would likely need to at least log some limited practices because he also needs to learn the playbook in addition to simply getting healthy.

Without Marshon Lattimore, the Commanders have Noah Igbinoghene, Benjamin St-Juste and Mike Sainristil listed as their starting corners. They have allowed the fifth fewest passing yards per game (183.3). They should be positioned pretty well to defend against the Steelers’ passing attack regardless of Lattimore’s availability, though Mike Williams throws an extra wrinkle into the game plan opposite George Pickens with the emergence of the deep passing game with Russell Wilson.