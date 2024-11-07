Commanders’ Week 10 Thursday Injury Report: Cornelius Lucas, Marshon Lattimore DNP For Second Straight Day

While the Washington Commanders made the biggest trade of the NFL trade deadline, acquiring CB Marshon Lattimore, it seems increasingly unlikely that Lattimore will make his Commanders debut in Week 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. After missing Week 9 with the New Orleans Saints due to a hamstring injury, Lattimore has now missed his second straight practice with the Commanders.

Also not practicing for Washington Thursday were LT Cornelius Lucas and EDGE Clelin Ferrell, who was downgraded after being a limited participant yesterday.

COMMANDERS’ WEEK 10 THURSDAY INJURY REPORT

DNP

OT Cornelius Lucas (ankle)

CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring)

DE Clelin Ferrell (knee)

LIMITED

RB Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring)

DE Dorance Armstrong (shoulder)

K Austin Seibert (right hip)

TE Colson Yankoff (hamstring)

OLB Dante Fowler Jr. (groin)

OT Andrew Wylie (shoulder)

FULL

CB Noah Igbinoghene (thumb)

C Tyler Biadasz (thumb)

If Lucas is unable to go Sunday, the Commanders will likely start rookie Brandon Coleman at left tackle. With RT Andrew Wylie also limited for the second straight day, the Steelers could have favorable matchups for both T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith off the EDGE. K Austin Seibert, who’s had a nice year, didn’t practice yesterday but was limited today, which is a good sign for his availability on Sunday.

RB Brian Robinson Jr. is another name to watch. He’s had an impressive year in tandem with Austin Ekeler in Washington’s backfield, and despite being expected to play last week, he was unable to go after testing his injured hamstring pregame. After being limited for the second straight day, it seems as if Robinson should be able to go, but if things don’t feel right on game day like last week, then Washington will rely on Ekeler and former Steelers RB Jeremy McNichols in the backfield.