Rapoport: 49ers Trade WR Deebo Samuel To Commanders, Steelers Miss Out

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel won’t become the next member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Instead, the San Francisco 49ers are trading him to the Washington Commanders, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports.

🚨 🚨 🚨 The #49ers are trading star WR Deebo Samuel to the #Commanders for draft pick compensation, sources say. Samuel, due $21.7M this year, now heads to join former SF exec Adam Peters and play with QB Jayden Daniels, who gets another weapon. pic.twitter.com/h9Ku5U6uX1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 1, 2025

Per Rapoport, the Commanders are sending the 49ers a fifth-round draft pick. Washington is also absorbing Samuel’s entire 2025 salary, the final year of his contract.

As Rapoport notes, Samuel reunites with Commanders’ general manager Adam Peters, who previously served in the 49ers’ front office prior to being hired by Washington.

Pittsburgh reportedly had some measure of interest in Samuel and post-trade, CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones repeated the Steelers’ interest. But reports Friday indicated the Commanders and Houston Texans were frontrunners. Ultimately, the Commanders won out. Per Rapoport, they were the only team in serious consideration to land him.

Samuel asked for a trade during his exit interview with the team and the 49ers made sure to honor it. Samuel, 29, is coming off a down season plagued by injury. He finished 2024 with just 51 receptions for 670-yards and three touchdowns while averaging just 3.2 yards per carry after registering 6.1 yards per tote a season ago.

The Steelers search to add help at wide receiver continues. Pittsburgh is expected to add receiver help this offseason. Owner Art Rooney II said the team was looking for a No. 2 while general manager Omar Khan said the position was a “priority.” WR George Pickens was the only wide receiver to produce consistently and came with headaches. He’s also entering the final year of his rookie year.

If Pittsburgh continues to explore the wide receiver market, they could look at the Los Angeles Rams’ Cooper Kupp or Jacksonville Jaguars’ Christian Kirk. Even 49ers’ wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk could potentially be traded less than one year after re-signing with the team following a prolonged saga where Pittsburgh was an interested trade partner. However, trading Aiyuk’s contract would be difficult to accomplish.

There will be several other veteran wideouts to hit the open market come the start of free agency March 12. The draft is another avenue with a fast group of receivers running well at today’s NFL Combine.