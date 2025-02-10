‘This Is It:’ Miles Killebrew Reflects On Failed Fake Punt Against Commanders

The Pittsburgh Steelers did not end the 2024 season on a high note, but at one point, they looked like one of the best teams in the NFL. Russell Wilson’s first few games as a starter saw the Steelers playing like a complete team, and that included special teams. That unit was not afraid to take risks, but it didn’t always pay off. The best example of that was when they tried to execute a fake punt deep in their own territory in the first quarter against the Washington Commanders. Miles Killebrew recently reflected on that play call.

Fake punt pass dropped uh oh #Steelers pic.twitter.com/oQn0FnS23z — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) November 10, 2024

“We live for the theatric,” Killebrew said recently on Ritmo NBA-NFL’s YouTube channel. “We want to nail a play like that as soon as it presents itself, so when I saw that guy coming in, I’m like, ‘Hey, this is it. We’re going for it.’

“If you ever want to know what type of person you are, see how you make decisions in crunch time. Danny Smith is one of those, he’s not scared to call it. He knows that we’ve got guys on our squad that aren’t afraid to go for it. I say kudos to him for calling it.”

That fake punt was an incredibly bold call by the Steelers. It was only the first quarter, but it looked like the Steelers were going to dominate that game. They were already up 7-0, and their defense was smothering the Commanders. Then, on 4th-and-15 from their own 16-yard line, Killebrew threw a pass to corner James Pierre.

The ball was on target, but Pierre couldn’t haul it in. The Commanders easily scored on the following drive. It was a significant momentum shift, and one that helped force the Steelers to fight tooth and nail to win the game.

The Commanders were one of the hottest teams in the league, making this a statement victory from the Steelers. However, that fake punt almost hurt them in the end. Luckily, Wilson and Mike Williams made a huge play to seal the win for Pittsburgh.

During that same video, Killebrew also joked about the play, showing that he isn’t too upset over the end result.

“I wish we would’ve completed it because that hurt my passer rating a little bit, but that’s okay.”

Completing that pass would’ve been a nice feather in Killebrew’s cap, but the Steelers won, so that’s all that really matters. Considering he’s a safety, the pass wasn’t too bad. He also had a broken finger, which speaks to his toughness and commitment to the team.

After the game, almost everyone that talked about the play didn’t seem to regret it. It doesn’t sound like Killebrew’s feelings have changed, either. Looking at the play, it isn’t necessarily a bad call. The Steelers got the look they wanted, and they executed it well. Pierre just couldn’t make the catch.

This season wasn’t good enough for the Steelers, but their special teams was one of the few bright spots. While they weren’t amazing in the kick return game, they made plays in other ways. Whether it was forced fumbles, well-placed punts, or Chris Boswell being an unstoppable force, the Steelers’ special teams unit had a good season. As their captain, Killebrew should be proud of that.