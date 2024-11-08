‘Playmaker’ Mike Williams Hungry For A Chance With Steelers: ‘Put Me Wherever And I’m Gonna Do My Thing’

How big of a role will new Pittsburgh Steelers WR Mike Williams have on Sunday? We won’t know that until perhaps the game actually unfolds, but I would be surprised if he doesn’t contribute. The Steelers certainly seemed to view his addition as a need, Williams coming from a team that no longer needed him.

And the fact that the Jets viewed Williams as a player they didn’t need should only fuel him. Unlike in New York, he has the opportunity to play a big role with the Steelers. And with Russell Wilson at quarterback, he will have an advocate rather than an adversary as was the case with Aaron Rodgers.

“Just put me wherever and I’m gonna do my thing”, Mike Williams told reporters via the Steelers’ website. “I’m looking forward to the opportunity. I’m a playmaker. I want to make plays. I want to get the opps. But I’m gonna go out here and work and show that I deserve to be on the field”.

With the Jets, Mike Williams only played a little more than half their offensive snaps, seeing just 19 against the Steelers. He caught one pass on two targets for 15 yards in that game. On the season, he has 12 catches for 166 yards and is still looking for the end zone.

The Steelers targeted Williams in free agency this offseason, but he signed with the Jets before visiting Pittsburgh. He was recovering from a torn ACL, and his ability to be ready for the start of the season is a testament to his work ethic.

Still, the injury surely hindered his contributions in the first half of the season. Williams says he is good to go at the start of his Steelers tenure, and one hopes that he is. For now, he is just trying to fit wherever they ask, hoping to contribute.

“I was just moving everywhere. I just try to learn as much as possible”, Williams said after his first practice with the Steelers. “You never know what can happen. People move, things change, so I’m just learning all the positions”.

He noted that he did get reps with Russell Wilson and the first-team offense, as one might expect. At the time, though, Williams had no serious discussions about his exact role in the offense. “We ain’t really talk about that yet. Right now, I had a pretty good day today, been in quite a bit. Keep building the rest of the week and [see] where we’re at on Sunday”.

The Steelers could use some firepower on Sunday against the high-powered Washington Commanders. This could be the first shootout they face this year, so having a big target like Mike Williams would be nice. But that all depends on how ready he is to contribute—it’s certainly not about willingness.