NFL Insider Thinks Steelers Land WR At Deadline, Runs Through List Of Options

After months of speculation, the Pittsburgh Steelers will find out by Tuesday afternoon if they’ll have a new WR to carry into a playoff run. Striking out on every name before them, it would be an empty feeling to walk away with nothing. Given all their effort, one insider thinks GM Omar Khan gets a deal done. Joining 93.7 The Fan Tuesday morning, Jason La Canfora thinks the Steelers will make a trade for a wideout.

“I think so,” La Canfora told The Fan when asked if Pittsburgh will get something done.

Finding out the “who” is just as good a question. La Canfora ran through a typical list of names.

“Adam Thielen, I guess it just depends how much you want to add a body. I know Mike Williams, there’s some interest in. And that might be the best you can do.”

Thielen feels like the most realistic name for a Panthers team that has had no qualms about unloading receivers. Last week, they traded Diontae Johnson to the Baltimore Ravens. Moments ago, they reportedly dealt Jonathan Mingo to the Dallas Cowboys. At 34 and on a rebuilding club, Thielen doesn’t have much use to the team’s future. Battling a hamstring injury, he told reporters Monday he’s feeling healthier and hoping to play this week. Well aware of trade rumors, he said he’s letting his agent handle all the noise.

Williams felt destined to be dealt after the Jets landed Davante Adams. But with New York winning last Thursday and losing Allen Lazard for at least a month due to a chest injury, it may hold onto Williams and make a run at a Wild Card spot.

The Seattle Seahawks’ DK Metcalf continues to be the biggest rumor out there, though there’s been no credible reporting that the team is looking to trade him. La Canfora says that hasn’t stopped teams from calling.

“A lot of people calling on DK Metcalf, there’s no two ways about it,” he said. “The calls have only intensified. He’s a difference maker.”

Metcalf has a strong relationship with QB Russell Wilson, the two training during every offseason. But there might not be enough motivation for Seattle to sell in a tight and competitive NFC West and its asking price for him figures to be sky-high. Trading for him would be the Steelers making a WR splash they’ve been searching for but would come at a premium cost.

The good news is that the speculation ends later today. Adding someone or not, 4 PM/ET will at least provide an answer.