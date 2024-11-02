Najee Harris Is Having His Best Start Ever

If it feels like Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris is off to the best start of his career, it’s because he is. A smarter run scheme, more balanced attack, and an offensive line opening lanes have all played factors. To a man, Harris is a looser and more explosive runner than seasons past, busting off bigger runs with more elusiveness coupled with downfield blocking from the Steelers’ receivers.

The numbers tell that story. Below is a chart of Harris’ core rushing metrics through the first eight games of each of his four seasons, 2021-2024. Rushing yards, yards per carry, run success rate, and rushing touchdowns.

Year Najee Harris Rush Yards/YPC Run Success %/TDs 2021 541 yards/3.6 YPC 45.3%/4 TDs 2022 361 yards/3.3 YPC 38.9%/1 TD 2023 382 yards/3.8 YPC 44.0%/2 TDs 2024 592 yards/4.4 YPC 46.3%/2 TDs

In 2024, he ranks best in rushing yards, yards per carry, and run success rate. The only category he’s second is rushing touchdowns, which are more fluky. The Steelers benefitted from QB Justin Fields and his five rushing scores this season that “vultured” some touchdowns away from Harris.

But the relative metrics that aren’t volume based tell a clear story. A yards per carry more than a half-yard better than any other season. And run success rate that vaults above the rest and a number that’s come on strong after struggling out of the gate.

Overall, Harris is on pace to finish 2024 with 289 attempts, 1,258 yards, and four touchdowns. His yards would be a career-best and it would mark for the most efficient year of his career. In a committee and because of Fields’ six starts, the volume and the rest of the numbers wouldn’t match some of his other numbers. Still, the tape and the data show this has been Harris’ best year.

It’s coming at a great time, a contract year and free agent when the new league years kicks off in 2025. A reminder that his price tag is only going up with each strong performance, making him less likely to be retained. It could lead to more questions of why the Steelers declined a reasonable fifth-year option.