Mark Kaboly Questions How Long Steelers Can Play Broderick Jones: ‘Maybe It Is Spencer Anderson’ Time

Pittsburgh Steelers second-year T Broderick Jones has had a year to forget so far. It’s almost easy to forget the Steelers already benched him back in Week 2, only regaining his job due to injury. Since then, he hasn’t exactly improved by leaps and bounds, at least not consistently. On Sunday, he had another rough outing with multiple penalties and a sack allowed.

It’s all once again raised the question of what the Steelers should do—and what their options are. At least it has for reporter Mark Kaboly. Appearing on 93.7 The Fan on Tuesday, he asked, “How long do they wait, or do they wait, for Broderick Jones?”.

As his hosts quickly pointed out, the Steelers don’t have many other options. The man who replaced him in the starting lineup, rookie first-round pick Troy Fautanu, is on the Reserve/Injured List. The only other tackles besides Broderick Jones on the 53-man roster are Calvin Anderson and Spencer Anderson. The former Anderson played briefly and allowed a sack in the red zone.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin has vociferously defended Jones over the past two days, both after Sunday’s win and during yesterday’s press conference. “I have no intention of blinking and neither does he”, he told reporters about Jones’ starting status. “We’ll just keep working”.

But many question Tomlin’s true feelings, especially in light of his previous decision to bench Jones when Fautanu was available. “It’s probably because of what they have”, Kaboly said. “But you cannot continue to have right tackle play like that”.

Kaboly hastened to add that Broderick Jones has great talent, and refuted the notion that he was on the path to being a bust already, adding that he can very well bounce back.” But how long until you have to make that decision? … Something has to be done. I don’t know what it is. Maybe it is Spencer Anderson. I mean, could it get worse at this point?”.

When it comes to Broderick Jones, I think we amplify the negative snaps too much at times, even if penalties and sacks are very costly. In more recent weeks before Sunday, he has gradually improved, and obviously the Steelers have been able to run the ball with him all season.

But there’s no denying he is one of the weakest links on the entire team this season. Many have speculated that he is playing through injury. Others continue to insist that Jones would look more comfortable and natural on the left side.

The (hopefully) good news is that Broderick Jones has an opportunity to redeem himself in short order. With the Steelers playing the Browns on Thursday night, he only has to wait two more days. It is an interesting challenge because they don’t have a consistent presence at left-edge rusher. Ogbo Okoronkwo and Isaiah McGuire largely platoon there, but Myles Garrett also sees time there. Which is just what the Steelers need.