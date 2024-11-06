Kozora: Steelers Don’t Make Splash But Ripple At Trade Deadline

Anytime the Pittsburgh Steelers make trades, there’s a feeling of excitement—from myself and everyone else. So when they made two moves during Tuesday’s deadline, that turned heads. But how much better is the team today than yesterday?

If you were looking for a splash, the moves to add New York Jets WR Mike Williams and Green Bay Packers EDGE Preston Smith won’t fill your cup. Pittsburgh adding a receiver is a positive and long-anticipated move. But Williams is the end of their search, one that began with stars and studs like Brandon Aiyuk and Davante Adams. Even Christian Kirk went out the window once he broke his collarbone. Williams has all of 12 receptions this season and couldn’t find his footing in the Jets’ offense. It’s doubtful he’ll start posting mega-numbers in Pittsburgh’s run-first system, a team second in rushing attempts and 31st in passes.

Still, there’s a fit. There’s a role. Williams is best vertically and outside the numbers. A big and long strider that suits the way the Steelers throw the ball. Be it Ben Roethlisberger, Kenny Pickett, Justin Fields, or now Russell Wilson, they all have the same area they like to hit—downfield and by the sideline. If Williams can make a couple of those plays, he’ll provide a good return on investment. Pittsburgh doesn’t need him to catch eight passes a game. He just needs to make an occasional splash so Wilson has another outlet when George Pickens isn’t open. That wasn’t Van Jefferson’s game; he’s a dig-out-the-safety blocker. That’s not Calvin Austin. He’s flashed, but he’s still more over-the-middle and a YAC threat.

It’s why adding someone like Williams was preferable to someone like Carolina’s Adam Thielen. He wouldn’t have brought that same skillset to the Steelers’ offense. While I would’ve rather had DeAndre Hopkins or the New York Giants’ Darius Slayton, Williams still fits the scheme even if he’s not the same caliber of wide receiver.

Smith’s addition was one I didn’t see coming. I knew he was on the block but didn’t think Pittsburgh had an interest in bolstering outside linebacker with Alex Highsmith’s return and Nick Herbig getting healthier—shame on me. Since being hired as GM in May of 2022, Omar Khan has done a great job fortifying depth on both sides of the ball. The o-line love has gotten more attention, but he’s kept the cupboards stacked at outside linebacker. He drafted Nick Herbig and claimed Jeremiah Moon off waivers. Now he traded for Smith.

Pittsburgh is healthier now, but they just went through a stretch of numerous outside linebacker injuries, losing Highsmith and Herbig for several weeks, not to mention DL/EDGE DeMarvin Leal being out for the season. Insulate and protect against injuries. T.J. Watt went down in the regular season finale last year, and the team had to play the Wild Card game without him. Things can change in an instant, and the more depth you have, the better off you’ll be.

Smith is no 1:1 replacement for Watt. But he is Leal-like. A big EDGE who came into the league around 270 pounds, he can set the edge in the run game and still get after the passer. He recorded eight sacks last season and has 2.5 this year despite limited playing time. Maybe he could even be used at d-tackle in those “Bronco” three outside linebacker packages the team tested early in the year when the group was healthy. Herbig was seeing the most time as a quasi-defensive tackle but wasn’t having much success, overwhelmed by bigger guards. Smith is a more natural fit.

And the cost was nothing. A seventh-rounder in next year’s draft. It’s hard to beat that price.

These aren’t headline deals, but Pittsburgh had already laid a strong foundation. Williams and Smith are building blocks upon that to make this roster stronger. It wasn’t a splash or a wave, but a ripple in the ocean, and the effects could be felt for miles out.