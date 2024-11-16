How The National Media Is Picking Steelers Vs. Ravens

A weekly article we post that gives a brief overview of how national media members view the Pittsburgh Steelers’ odds. Just a skinny summary of notable names who are picking for or against Pittsburgh. We’ll see who gets it right most often. If they offer a score prediction, we’ll include that too. When applicable, I’ll toss in the predictions from Dave Bryan and myself just to see how we stack up.

Today, predictions for the Steelers’ Week 11 showdown against the Baltimore Ravens.

Those Picking The Steelers

Mike Florio/Pro Football Talk: Steelers (22-19)

Sam Farmer/LA Times: Steelers (27-24)

Josh Carney/Steelers Depot: Steelers (23-20)

Pete Prisco/CBS Sports: Steelers (30-27)

Daniel Jeremiah/NFL Network: Steelers (28-25)

Eric Edholm/NFL Network: Steelers (25-24)

Vinnie Iyer/Sporting News: Steelers (27-24)

Pat McAfee/Pat McAfee Show: Steelers

Colleen Wolfe/NFL Network: Steelers (24-23)

Alex Kozora/Steelers Depot: Steelers (23-21)

Those Picking The Ravens

Chris Simms/Pro Football Talk: Ravens (28-24)

A.J. Hawk/Pat McAfee Show: Ravens

Bucky Brooks/NFL Network: Ravens (30-28)

Nate Davis/USA Today: Ravens (27-20)

Maurice Jones-Drew/NFL Network: Ravens (27-24)

Totals

Those Picking The Steelers: 10

Those Picking The Ravens: 5

Quick Notes

– No surprise of the 13 score predictions, all were within one possession. And a whopping 11 of them are within a field goal.

– Mike Tomlin and John Harbaugh are the two longest-tenured active head coaches in football. Tomlin hired in 2007, Harbaugh hired in 2008.

– In their 32 regular season meetings, more games have been decided by three points or less (18) than more than three points (14).

– Baltimore’s defense has faced the most pass attempts in football this season. Pittsburgh’s offense has the third-fewest pass attempts.

– The Steelers have more rushing attempts in the fourth quarter (104) than the Ravens (96).

– Despite the high-prized rivalry, there’s no primetime game scheduled between these two teams this year. That makes for the second-straight season no night game between Pittsburgh and Baltimore will take place. The last one that occurred came in Week 17 of the 2022 season.

In fact, since 2019, that’s the only primetime game the two sides have played. Kinda crazy.

– Of the NFL’s top 15 rushers in football entering Week 11, four of them spent all or part of their college career at Alabama: Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Najee Harris. Combined, they have rushed for 3,254 yards and 25 touchdowns.

– Assuming both start the rematch in Week 16, Russell Wilson and Lamar Jackson will have as many starts against each other as Ben Roethlisberger and Lamar Jackson did. Two apiece. Jackson’s injuries and Roethlisberger’s 2019 injury prevented them from seeing each other often.