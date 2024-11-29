‘Gotta Get The Easy Ones:’ LeSean McCoy Says Steelers Need To Beat Bengals Before Stretch Of ‘Tests’

One of the biggest reasons the Pittsburgh Steelers’ loss to the Cleveland Browns last Thursday felt so terrible was because it was a winnable game. The Browns made mistakes and gave the Steelers opportunities to win. They just couldn’t capitalize. That was also one of the few games they had remaining against an opponent with a losing record. The Steelers are in a similar situation this week, and former NFL running back LeSean McCoy believes they need this win more than the Cincinnati Bengals.

“You know why? Because you gotta get the easy ones,” McCoy said Friday on FS1’s The Facility. “In the NFL, get the easy ones because you know the hard ones are gonna be tough to win. You got the Eagles, you got the Ravens, and you got the Chiefs.

“Those aren’t easy games. Those are tests. We all think the Steelers are a really good team, a good threat in the AFC. We’re gonna find out. We’re not gonna find out with the Bengals. We’re gonna find out with the Ravens, the Eagles, and the Chiefs.”

The Steelers do have a host of intimidating teams awaiting them after they play the Bengals. The Philadelphia Eagles shook off some early-season issues and now look dominant. The defending-champion Kansas City Chiefs should never be taken lightly. The Steelers did already beat the Baltimore Ravens, but they’ll see them again in a few weeks. And in Baltimore.

Compared to those teams, this game against the Bengals may appear “easy,” but that might be a little presumptuous. True, the Bengals are 4-7, being one of the biggest disappointments in the NFL, but they don’t lack talent. Their offense is a juggernaut led by franchise quarterback Joe Burrow. Any game against a player of his caliber isn’t going to be easy.

It’s clear McCoy understands that. He isn’t saying the Bengals are pushovers, but that they have more flaws than some of the other teams the Steelers are going to play. That’s why their record is worse.

Despite their most recent loss, the Steelers have been among the NFL’s best teams this year. Their victory over the Ravens proved that they are for real. They just took a step back against the Browns. This week could be a good first step toward finishing the year strong, and the Steelers just need to stay out of their own way. Underestimating or overlooking the Bengals would be a mistake, one for which the Steelers could pay dearly.