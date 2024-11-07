Former NFL OL A.Q. Shipley Doesn’t Love Steelers’ Offense – But He Loves The Results

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders enter Week 10 under similar circumstances. Each leading their division, each with only two losses, each surpassing the pundits’ preseason predictions. It makes Sunday’s matchup a key litmus test for both sides.

For former NFL offensive lineman A.Q. Shipley, a one-time Steeler, he’s not sure how Pittsburgh keeps punching above its weight. Appearing on the Clean Pocket podcast, Shipley says the sum of the Steelers’ parts are better than what he sees at the individual level.

“Pittsburgh surprises me every week,” Shipley told the show. “Whenever I sit there and watch them. I’m like, ‘I don’t love the quarterbacks. I don’t really love their offensive line. I certainly don’t love the receivers.’ This is why Mike Tomlin is doing such an amazing job. He’s been there forever, he’s consistent, he gets the best out of those guys.”

On paper, the Steelers don’t have one of the top wide receiver rooms. Or offensive lines, especially one as battered as Pittsburgh’s has been this season. Russell Wilson has boosted the offense but still isn’t considered a top-10 quarterback. But they’ve been able to post one of the AFC’s best records and look like a stronger contender than they have in years.

Of course, having one of the top defenses in the league is a great counterweight to the offense. That’s kept scores down, especially early in games as the Steelers’ offense sputters before finding traction.

“It starts with that defense,” Shipley said. “I think it’ll be tough sledding for the Commanders.”

Washington enters the game with the No. 3-ranked offense, scoring nearly 30 points per game. Pittsburgh’s allowed more than 20 just once all season, creating a best-on-best game where something will have to give.

Impressed as Shipley might be by what Pittsburgh’s accomplished, he’s taking Washington to keep on rolling.

“I do think the Commanders are the better team. I do think they’re going to win,” he said.

Important as this game is for Pittsburgh, the next four mean more. Starting in Week 11, the Steelers will begin their slate of AFC North games with four-straight divisional matchups. That doesn’t detract from the focus of playing an excellent Commanders team, but the defining stretch of the Steelers’ season comes on the other side of this weekend.