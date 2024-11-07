Depot After Dark: Watt Family Commercial, Commanders Waving Towels, Davis Wearing No. 69

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Nov. 6.

WATT FAMILY COMMERCIAL

T.J. Watt might work harder than anyone on the field, but the same could be said for him off the field, too. It isn’t hard to find a commercial with Watt in it. Usually, they’re pretty amusing, and his latest advertisement isn’t any different. However, this one includes the whole Watt family.

The Watt family recently did a commercial for Dick’s Sporting Goods for the holidays. It’s funny to watch the Watt brothers run around and goof off in the store. Odds are high that no store worker would be able to stop them if they tried to do that for real, too.

COMMANDERS WAVING TOWELS

The Steelers have many traditions that show up on game day, but none may be as prominent as the Terrible Towel. If the Steelers are playing a game, it won’t be hard to find their fans twirling the towels. However, this week, it looks like the Washington Commanders will try to counteract the Terrible Towels in their stadium.

As seen on the team’s Twitter, they’ll be handing out their own version of the Terrible Towel at the gate. It’s a bold strategy, especially considering how well Steelers fans travel. There’s no replicating the original now. Steelers fans going to this game, make sure to wave your towel loud and proud.

BENGALS WR DOUBTFUL

There’s a big AFC North matchup this week on Thursday Night Football. The Cincinnati Bengals take on the Baltimore Ravens. The Bengals had a slow start to the season, but they’ve been heating up. The Ravens, on the other hand, are right on the Steelers’ heels for the division lead. It looks like the Bengals might be short-handed against the Ravens, though.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, receiver Tee Higgins is unlikely to play this week. Higgins has missed the last few weeks with this injury, leaving the Bengals short at receiver. The last time these two teams played, the game was a shootout, so firepower will be necessary. Without Higgins, the Bengals could be in trouble.

#Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is off the injury report and will play. Meanwhile, Isaiah Likely is out and #Bengals WR Tee Higgins is doubtful. https://t.co/cIfPBAqGjz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 6, 2024

Davis Wearing No. 69

New Pittsburgh Steelers NT Domenique Davis will wear No. 69 while on the team’s practice squad. Davis was officially signed Wednesday to provide the team defensive line depth following NT Montravius Adams’ knee injury that landed him on IR.

Pittsburgh Steelers DL Domenique Davis is wearing number 69. Last assigned to Tyler Beach. #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/0Hn5D8IpiK — NFL Jersey Numbers (@nfl_jersey_num) November 7, 2024

Davis has appeared in two career games, both with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022, making three assisted tackles. Undrafted out of UNC-Pembroke, he’s a big body in the middle. But if the team ever needed nose tackle help, they’d likely turn to veteran Breiden Fehoko before looking at Davis. He’ll do well to stick to the practice squad the rest of the season.