AFC North Roundup: Ravens Win OT Thriller Over Bengals, The Browns Look Cooked

Before the Pittsburgh Steelers finish off the night and put a bow on AFC North action, the three others in the division battled it out during the afternoon slate of Sunday games. The Baltimore Ravens secured a thrilling 41-38 overtime win while the Cleveland Browns looked lost at sea, blown out by the red-hot Washington Commanders 34-13.

The Ravens are now 3-2 while the Browns and Bengals are 1-4. The Steelers remain in first place at 3-1.

In arguably the game of the year, Cincinnati used 17 second quarter points to take a 17-14 halftime lead on the Ravens. Receiving the second half kickoff, the Bengals kept on rolling with a 12-play, 70-yard drive that ended with QB Joe Burrow finding WR Tee Higgins for a 3rd and goal 5-yard touchdown.

In the second half, the Bengals used big plays to keep the Ravens at bay. None bigger than Ja’Marr Chase’s 70-yard score as a one-play answer after Baltimore closed the gap to 31-28, Chase getting good blocks, weaving through traffic, and turning on the afterburners to house this short catch.

Baltimore responded as QBs Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow combined for nine touchdown passes, something only done for the third time this decade. Jackson made a wild cross-body throw in the end zone, finding Likely for a touchdown on an impossible-looking play.

After a crucial interception by Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore got into field goal range for K Justin Tucker. Despite struggling this year, Tucker nailed a season-long 56-yard field goal with 1:35 remaining to knot the score at 38. The Bengals couldn’t put together a game-winning drive in regulation and punted on the final play of regulation.

Baltimore received the opening kickoff of overtime. WR Zay Flowers converted a key 3rd and 4 for 16 yards to get into Bengals’ territory. But a snap issue that fell through Jackson’s hands led to a turnover, recovered by Bengals LB Germaine Pratt at the Ravens’ 38.

Kicker Evan McPherson came out to attempt a game-winning 53-yard attempt. But after making 14 straight field goals, McPherson’s kick hooked left thanks to a poor snap and worse hold by rookie punter Ryan Rehkow. RB Derrick Henry would make the Bengals pay, taking a toss 51 yards down to the Bengals’ 5-yard line. Tucker came out for a short 24-yard field goal with 3:36 left to go in the extra frame. He nailed it and Baltimore emerged victorious.

JUSTIN TUCKER FOR THE WIN. RAVENS TOP THE BENGALS 41-38 IN OT.



Bengals rookie right tackle Amarius Mims was initially carted off with a leg injury but returned to the sideline and the lineup in the fourth quarter, a sign of relief given that Mims was playing after veteran Trent Brown suffered a serious knee-injury earlier this year.

Elsewhere, the Cleveland Browns struggles continue. Not only does QB Deshaun Watson continue to struggle, the once-heralded defense was picked apart by Commanders rookie sensation Jayden Daniels. Winning with his arms and legs, he hit WRs Terry McLaurin and Dyami Brown for 40-plus yard completions. RB Brian Robinson capped things off with two short scores. Ex-Steeler RB Jeremy McNichols provided the dagger with a 3-yard touchdown late in the third quarter to push Washington’s lead to 31-6. Plays later, Watson fumbled the ball away and overall, tensions between him and head coach Kevin Stefanski are high.

Stefanski was disgusted at Deshaun Watson here. The Browns were going to go for it on 4th-and-Goal, but instead take the delay of game and kick the Field Goal. Watson simply has no command of the Offense right now.

Watson continued to be under constant siege, sacked 7 times and at one point, the Browns were an improbable 0-for-11 on third down. They finished 1-for-13. He threw a garbage-time touchdown and posted poor numbers overall, averaging just 4.5 yards per attempt and finishing with 125 passing yards. Backup QB Jameis Winston replaced him on the final drive.

Post-game, Stefanski was adamant the team wasn’t considering a quarterback change.

Daniels was rested by the fourth quarter, giving way to backup Marcus Mariota. Daniels finished the game throwing for 238 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, while rushing for 82 yards. The only blemish, by his standards, was a 56-percent completion rate after entering the game at a historic 82-percent.

Baltimore will take on Washington next Sunday, Cleveland will face another NFC East foe in the Philadelphia Eagles, and Cincinnati will square off against the New York Giants next Sunday night.