Depot After Dark: Tomlin’s Pep Talk, Ben’s Record Anniversary, Crazy Myles Garrett Trade Proposal

Your Depot After Dark for Nov. 2.

Tomlin’s Pep Talk

Get ready to run through a wall. The Steelers’ YouTube channel shared a clip of Mike Tomlin talking with the offense’s skill players before Monday night’s win over the New York Giants, chiefly WRs George Pickens and Van Jefferson along with RB Najee Harris.

It’s brief but an intense motivational speech before the team hit the field.

“It’s Monday night football. Y’all have been living your football lives for this moments like this. It’s nothing mystical about it. Y’all made plays on every team you’ve ever been on. Make ’em tonight!”

Those guys made plays. Pickens had a 43-yard catch, Jefferson his most productive game of the season, and Harris posted his third-straight 100-yard rushing game.

Ben’s Record

Ten years ago today, QB Ben Roethlisberger set an NFL record for throwing 12 touchdown passes in two games, six to beat the Indianapolis Colts followed by a duplicate performance to blowout the Baltimore Ravens 43-23. Two of the best games of his career and a feat that may not be matched for quite some time.

Take a look at the Ravens’ highlights below.

10 years ago today, Ben Roethlisberger threw for 340 yards and six TDs to set an NFL record for touchdown passes in consecutive games in a 43-23 victory over the Ravens. #Steelers #NFL @_BigBen7 pic.twitter.com/0201edSYdu — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) November 2, 2024

Garrett Trade Proposal

Former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum is receiving criticism for his wild trade proposal that would send Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett to the Detroit Lions.

During a Friday appearance on ESPN’s ‘Get Up,’ Tannenbaum suggested the Browns trade Garrett to the Lions in exchange for three first-round picks, a second-rounder, and RB Jahmyr Gibbs.

Mike Tannenbaum proposed a trade between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns that would send THREE 1st-round picks, a 2nd-round pick AND Jahmyr Gibbs in exchange for Myles Garrett. “Who says no?” … we all do.#OnePride pic.twitter.com/XAnuRru1fx — Detroit Lions on Tap (@LionsOnTap) November 1, 2024

Even after losing Aidan Hutchinson, no Lions’ fan was interested in giving up the farm for Garrett and the Internet had a field day with the idea. While it would be selling the farm and the cows for Garrett, his value truthfully isn’t too far from that proposal. He would garner at least two first-round picks and something else, probably somebody in a player like Gibbs. But obviously, this deal isn’t happening which seems more than ok for both sides.

JOK On IR

Bringing things back to Browns reality, Cleveland announced they have placed linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on injured reserve today due to a neck injury suffered in Week 8’s win over the Baltimore Ravens.

We've placed LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (neck) on injured reserve and elevated DT Sam Kamara 📰 » https://t.co/tA9q8rpRrv pic.twitter.com/zOgADqFIv8 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 2, 2024

He suffered the injury on a scary-looking collision with RB Derrick Henry last Sunday. ‘JOK’ was stretchered off the field and taken to a local hospital. Thankfully, he has movement in all of his extremities. But he will miss at least the next four weeks, meaning he will miss at least the first Steelers-Browns matchup Week 12. He will be eligible to return for the rematch in Week 14.

On the year, he was leading the team with 61 tackles, 10 of them for a loss.