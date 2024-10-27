Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Immobilized, Carted Off With Neck Injury Against Ravens

A scary moment for Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, strapped to a backboard and carted off after tackling Baltimore Ravens RB Derrick Henry Sunday afternoon. After the third quarter stop, Owusu-Koramoah stayed on the ground and was soon carted off the field. His facemask was cut off and he was strapped to a backboard as players surrounded him on one knee.

You can see the hit here, taking the brunt of Derrick Henry’s shoulder into his head and leaving him limp on the ground.

#NFL Hitting Derrick Henry in the shoulders, chest area is like running your nugget into a brick wall. @923TheFan @ESPNCleveland pic.twitter.com/byuM8s65es — Rael Palentonian (@RPalentonian) October 27, 2024

Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was just carted off of the field after taking this hit by Derrick Henry. Not a good looking hit at all. pic.twitter.com/jw0IURIABq — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) October 27, 2024

He was rushed off the field is relatively quick fashion and won’t return to today’s game. Per the CBS broadcast, it’s officially a neck injury and he’s on his way to the hospital. Owusu-Koramoah has movement in “all his extremities,” an excellent sign despite the scary-looking nature of the injury.

One of the game’s exciting young linebackers, the Browns drafted ‘JOK’ in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He’s appeared in 49 games, starting 41, and recorded his first 100-tackle season in 2023. It also led to his first Pro Bowl appearance, a colorful box score that included 3.5 sacks, two interceptions, and once forced fumble.

He was having a big day against Baltimore, racking up seven tackles (three for a loss), two QB hits, and one sack.

Cleveland’s defense has suffered multiple injuries today, also losing CB Denzel Ward to a head injury. While not officially ruled a concussion, he’s had a history of those, making this situation even more concerning. The team later confirmed he’s in concussion protocol but has not been officially diagnosed with one.

Injury Update | Denzel Ward is out with a head injury and will not return — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 27, 2024

The Steelers will face the Browns in Weeks 12 and 14 as part of their difficult AFC gauntlet.

As of this writing, Cleveland leads Baltimore 20-17 early in the fourth quarter.