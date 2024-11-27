Depot After Dark: Julius Welschof Number, Pittsburgh Teams Help Families, Eagles Sign Pass Rusher

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Nov. 26.

JULIUS WELSCHOF NUMBER

It’s always interesting to see international players’ journeys to the NFL. Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata is a perfect example of a success story. The Steelers are trying to develop their own successful international player in linebacker Julius Welschof. Welschof is from Germany, and he joined the Steelers earlier this year, although he did get waived in August. Now, he’s back.

Welschof rejoined the Steelers recently, and according to NFL Jersey Numbers on Twitter, he’ll be wearing number 45. That number was last assigned to linebacker Craig Young, who was on the Steelers’ practice squad for a few weeks this year. Hopefully, Welschof will stick with the Steelers this time.

Pittsburgh Steelers EDGE Julius Welschof is wearing number 45. Last assigned to Craig Young. #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/a36RRgVVmb — NFL Jersey Numbers (@nfl_jersey_num) November 27, 2024

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

PITTSBURGH TEAMS HELP FAMILIES

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time of year for people to reflect on all that they have in their lives. For others, it’s an opportunity to enjoy good food. However, not everyone can be so fortunate. Some people need help to get through the holidays. Thankfully, the Pittsburgh sports teams came together recently to help families in need.

The Pittsburgh Pirates’ Twitter announced that they, the Steelers, and the Pittsburgh Penguins came together to support 300 families. It looks like all three teams were well-represented. It’s good to see them set aside time to help those less fortunate.

We teamed up with the @penguins and @steelers for the fourth consecutive year to support 300 families this Thanksgiving. The #BurghProud Thanksgiving Dinner Distribution took place on Pittsburgh's North Shore in partnership with @GiantEagle and the @PghFoodBank. pic.twitter.com/c2Jz8fIem0 — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) November 26, 2024

EAGLES SIGN PASS RUSHER

The Philadelphia Eagles stumbled out of the gate this year, but they’ve been much better recently. They’ll likely be one of the biggest tests for the Steelers down the stretch. However, they are dealing with some injuries at key positions. They recently lost pass rushers Bryce Huff and Brandon Graham for an extended amount of time, but they’re trying to supplement that loss.

As reported by NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo on Twitter, the Eagles claimed veteran pass rusher Charles Harris off of waivers. Harris hasn’t lived up to his first-round pick status, but he has three sacks this year. That means he can still provide some production. We’ll see if he has an impact against the Steelers in a few weeks.