Depot After Dark: Rookie Hidden Talents, Smith Hype Video, Yahya Black Engaged

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for July 2.

ROOKIE HIDDEN TALENTS

Last year, the Steelers had several rookies who contributed. That included Zach Frazier and Mason McCormick, who stepped up along the offensive line. This year, the team is likely hoping for more great contributions from their rookie class. Recently, the Steelers’ rookies had fun revealing facts about themselves.

On their YouTube channel, the Steelers shared a video where some of their rookies revealed hidden talents they have. That includes Carson Bruener, who once memorized many digits of pi, and Derrick Harmon, who knew some magic tricks. Kaleb Johnson also revealed that he took gymnastics when he was younger, which might be helpful at times on the field.

SMITH HYPE VIDEO

The Steelers made another huge splash this offseason by trading for Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith. While Ramsey might be the bigger name, Smith has also been a great player. Last season, he made his first Pro Bowl, posting 88 catches for 884 yards and eight touchdowns. It looks like he’s excited to join the Steelers.

On his Twitter, Smith shared a video hyping up his move to Pittsburgh. He joins a talented tight end room with Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington. However, Smith has worked closely with Arthur Smith multiple times, so he should have a chance to contribute to the Steelers’ offense.

Create your own narrative. Let’s get to it @steelers

⚫️🟡 pic.twitter.com/gIuqXH3efN — Jonnu Smith (@Easymoney_81) July 2, 2025

YAHYA BLACK ENGAGED

Derrick Harmon might be the Steelers’ rookie defensive lineman drawing the most attention, but Yahya Black has a chance to be impactful, too. He’s a big run-stuffer, which Pittsburgh desperately needed last year. He was a Day-3 pick, so his path to the 53-man roster isn’t secure, but he has a good shot to make the team. He has some other big news this offseason, too.

The Steelers shared on their Twitter that Black recently got engaged. It’s an exciting development for the young player, and he chose a good time to propose. Players don’t have to report for training camp for a few weeks, so Black has a chance to enjoy time with his fiancée.