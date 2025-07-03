Jonnu Smith Shares Why He Was Traded To Pittsburgh

Tight end Jonnu Smith is happy to turn a career year in Miami into a 2025 campaign with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ideally, Smith wanted to finish his career in South Beach but when stalled contract negotiations changed those plans, he’s happy to reunite with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. And get the contract extension he was looking for.

Speaking with former Miami teammate Terron Armstead during a Wednesday night interview, Smith shared the details over how the trade went down.

“I’m in a situation where I am appreciated. You being a 12 year-vet, you know what I mean?” Smith said, referring to the recently-retired Armstead who played for multiple teams. “And as much as success as you had and your familiarity with how this business works, you know you’re always gonna be where you most valued and appreciated.”

Trade rumors about Smith began months ago with agent Drew Rosenhaus using insiders like ESPN’s Adam Schefter to alert Smith’s desire for a new contract. In his lone year with Miami, Smith posted career numbers, catching 88 passes for 884 yards and eight touchdowns. Not yet 30, Smith wanted a raise and good-money contract before losing market value the older he got.

“Me and my agent, we’re like this is a no-brainer. We’ll be here forever,” Smith said of his thinking in January, revealing he bought a house in Miami with the intention to stay.

The Dolphins wouldn’t meet his number and Smith’s camp began exploring other options. Pittsburgh was an easy dot to connect. Arthur Smith and Jonnu Smith share plenty of history. Jonnu was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in 2017 when Arthur served as the team’s tight end coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019. As the Atlanta Falcons head coach in 2023, Arthur Smith traded for Jonnu from the New England Patriots. Jonnu Smith went on to have his best year to date before his breakout ’24 campaign.

“I’m blessed. I’m a Steeler,” Smith said of joining the team. “I’m playing for one of the most historic sports franchises in the history of sports. Under a great head coach with Mike [Tomlin]. Back with my guy Arthur Smith, who I’ve had a lot of success with throughout my career. And so I’m extremely blessed, bro. I couldn’t be more excited.”

Ultimately, Smith’s departure came as part of Monday’s mega-trade that sent CB Jalen Ramsey from Miami to Pittsburgh. In exchange, the Steelers traded FS Minkah Fitzpatrick, returning to a Dolphins’ team who drafted him in 2018. As part of the agreement, Pittsburgh signed Smith to a one-year extension worth $12 million.

Smith added he needed to go to a team who viewed him “economically” as a top tight end.

“Pittsburgh was the team that saw me as that.”

It made for a rare players-for-player deal, especially for the dead of offseason, but signaled Pittsburgh’s aggressiveness and willing to turn over the roster in pursuit of a playoff win and beyond.

Now a Steeler, Smith’s versatility to align all over the offense will be leaned on. He’s competing with plenty of other targets in a run-heavy system, meaning it’s unlikely he matches his production from a year ago. A stat line similar to what he had in 2023, 50 receptions for under 600 yards, is more attainable. But he’s the best pass-catching upgrade the team could’ve added of its available options and should quickly pick up the system, ready to roll for Latrobe in three weeks.