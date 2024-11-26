Steelers Sign OLB Julius Welschof To Practice Squad

After spending training camp with the team and impressing in the preseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers have signed OLB Julius Welschof to their practice squad, the team announced today.

Welschof was placed on season-ending IR by the team on Aug. 27 following a knee injury suffered in the preseason finale, but two days later he was released with an injury settlement. The Steelers originally signed him as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft.

On Nov. 1, he garnered some interest as a free agent, having a visit with the Detroit Lions, but nothing materialized there. With Welschof still a free agent, the Steelers circled back and add him to the practice squad. Pittsburgh’s depth at EDGE, with T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, Preston Smith and Jeremiah Moon will make it tough for Welschof to crack the active roster this season, although Highsmith is currently dealing with an ankle injury. But he’s clearly a player the team likes, and now on the practice squad, he can compete, and the Steelers will get an extended look at him and see if he can be a potential long-term piece.

Welschof is not eligible for an international exemption even though he grew up in Germany since Pittsburgh’s international exemption is currently being used by S Ayo Oyelola. However, Pittsburgh had a spot open on its practice squad, so no corresponding move is needed with Welschof’s signing. Welschof is a big body, listed at 6-6 and 265 pounds, and while older for a rookie at 27 years old, he’ll look to sign a reserve/futures deal this offseason and continue working in the Pittsburgh organization.

Welschof had three sacks in the preseason after playing at Michigan and Charlotte during his collegiate career. It was an impressive showing for a player who had just one sack in his collegiate career, and the Steelers will likely see if he’s someone they can mold into a contributor to provide depth at outside linebacker.