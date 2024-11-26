Depot After Dark: Bleier For Salute To Service, Steelers-Browns Viewership, Bengals Uniforms

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Nov. 25.

BLEIER FOR SALUTE TO SERVICE

Former Steelers running back Rocky Bleier has one of the best stories in NFL history. Despite being with the Steelers, Bleier was drafted into the United States Army. He proudly served his country, earning a Purple Heart for his bravery. Bleier even made it back into the league, winning four Super Bowls. Now, Bleier is up to win another award.

As seen on Steelers Community Relations on Twitter, Bleier is up for the 2024 Salute to Service Award. Fans can actually vote for Bleier now. It might not be the most prestigious award in his collection, but it would still be a fantastic way to recognize his phenomenal story.

Four-time Super Bowl champion ✔️

Vietnam veteran ✔️

Bronze Star & Purple Heart recipient ✔️

Dedication to helping others, especially those in the military ✔️ Vote for @RockyBleier to win the 2024 #SaluteToService Award: https://t.co/JiHhdORH0C pic.twitter.com/TZR7qfq3xI — Steelers Community Relations (@SteelersCR) November 25, 2024

STEELERS-BROWNS VIEWERSHIP

The Steelers had a disappointing day in Week 12. The Cleveland Browns punched them in the mouth, giving them their third loss of the year. The game was incredible, though, with several lead changes and crazy weather. It looks like the general population enjoyed the game, too.

Prime Video Sports PR reported on Twitter that the game between the Steelers and Browns was the fifth most-watched Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime this season. The average viewership was reportedly 14.78 million people. The result was disappointing, but it was a fantastic game.

❄️ The @steelers–@Browns game in snowy Cleveland was a hit with viewers, as @NFLonPrime’s record years rolls on! ⛄️ 🏈 pic.twitter.com/iP07BbcltJ — PrimeVideoSportsPR (@PrimeSportsPR) November 25, 2024

BENGALS UNIFORMS

The Cincinnati Bengals will be the Steelers’ next opponent. While the Bengals have had a disappointing season, they’re still a very dangerous team. Specifically, their offense has been on fire. Coming off a loss, the Steelers will need to rebound well this week going to Cincinnati.

The Bengals recently reported on Twitter what their uniform combination will be this week. It looks like they’ll be wearing orange tops, black pants, and orange socks. Those are good colors for Thanksgiving, but hopefully, Steelers fans will be thankful for a win this week.