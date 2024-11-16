Dan Moore Jr. Believes Steelers Tight Ends Will ‘Make Some Plays’ Against Ravens

Although they haven’t been the main focus of the offense, the Pittsburgh Steelers tight ends are having an impact on the team. Whether it be Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward, 0r MyCole Pruitt the tight ends have been given opportunities, even if the yardage numbers don’t jump off the page.

Tomorrow, the Steelers take on the Baltimore Ravens whose pass defense against top tight ends has not been great. Overall, they have allowed a total of 756 yards to tight ends this year, allowing 75.6 yards per game. Top tight ends have had big games against them such as Las Vegas Raiders TE Brock Bowers having a 98-yard game and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton having a 100-yard game.

This could lead to a big game for Freiermuth and company. Steelers LT Dan Moore Jr. was on WMBS’ Sportsline with George Von Benko and was asked if he feels good about Pittsburgh’s tight ends going into the favorable match-up.

“Yeah, most definitely” said Moore. “I mean, obviously we pay Pat a lot of money. We got guys like Darnell, guys like 83 [Connor Heyward] who can really do things in space and get yards after catch. So we’re depending on those guys in the run game, but also in the past game as well, try to get those guys some space and let ’em make some plays.”

So far this season, Steelers tight ends have tallied 455 yards and five touchdowns as they average 50.5 receiving yards per game. Freiermuth has been the number one tight end as he has 29 catches for 281 yards and three touchdowns. One of those three touchdowns came last week against the Washington Commanders.

Pittsburgh should be able to attack a weak Baltimore secondary, but QB Russell Wilson cannot forget about his tight ends. Both Freiermuth and Darnell Washington have proven to be good with the football in their hands and hard to take down as they have accumulated a lot of yards after catch this season. Washington already has 82 yards after the catch this year, averaging 6.8 yards after catch per reception, while Freiermuth has 145 yards after catch so far and is averaging five yards after catch per reception.

A lot of the media is highlighting wide receivers George Pickens and Mike Williams given the Ravens’ inability to contain receivers (see Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase catching 11 passes for 264 yards and three touchdowns against Baltimore last week). However, don’t forget that the Steelers can get their tight ends going. Yes, Pickens and Williams will be big parts, but if the Steelers can use their tight ends to make Baltimore pay in the middle of the field it could also open up sideline shots and deep shots to the wide receivers as Freiermuth and company keep the Ravens honest in the middle of the field.

If Pittsburgh can utilize their tight ends, it could go a long way in securing a huge win over their division rivals. Pittsburgh is going to need offense, and to do that all their weapons need to be clicking on all cylinders.