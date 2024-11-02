Cameron Sutton ‘Gonna Make A Lot Of Plays’ When Steelers Get Him Back, Highsmith Says

The Pittsburgh Steelers now have CB Cameron Sutton back from suspension, but where and when will he play? If you asked this question three weeks ago, you might have reached a different conclusion. Since then, rookie CB Beanie Bishop Jr. has raised his game. He has three interceptions in the past two weeks, earning himself AFC Defensive Rookie of the Month honors.

Had he not improved his game, I’m sure there would be no question of Cameron Sutton immediately taking over at slot cornerback. Now that Bishop is beginning to earn trust and is making plays, we have to have a different conversation. But at the end of the day, it’s a good problem to have, and the Steelers are excited about it.

“It’s gonna be awesome. We’re so excited to have [Sutton] back and can’t wait to have him back in the lineup because we know what type of football player he is,” Alex Highsmith said, via the Steelers’ website. “We know what he brings to our defense. And him being here and knowing this system and knowing our defense, he’s just gonna add a lot of value. He’s gonna make a lot of plays. I can’t wait for him to be in the lineup.”

Cameron Sutton is an eighth-year veteran the Steelers drafted in the third round in 2017. He has played almost his entire career here, leaving for the Detroit Lions in free agency in 2023. A disturbing domestic violence encounter earlier this year prompted the Lions to release him, however.

The Steelers signed him knowing that the NFL would suspend him, but they likely did not anticipate an eight-game punishment. Even then, however, they did not seek other alternatives, trusting in the likes of Beanie Bishop Jr. A rookie college free agent, he signed with the Steelers knowing he would have a chance to earn a spot.

Sutton has 56 career starts in 101 games played. He has nine interceptions, eight of which came with the Steelers. During his final year here, he had a career-high three interceptions and 15 passes defensed. However, he struggled in Detroit’s system last season after signing a lucrative contract to leave Pittsburgh.

Despite his legal troubles, the Steelers welcomed him back, including those in the locker room, at least publicly. They have deservedly faced some judgement for their decision to do business with Sutton, who allegedly choked, punched, and spit on his fiancée.

But our business is football, and as of now, Cameron Sutton is a football player again on the Pittsburgh Steelers. While he isn’t quite yet on the 53-man roster, he is off the suspended list. The Steelers have a roster exemption for him right now, but he will be on the 53 as soon as that expires.

What happens then? The Steelers are in their bye week now, and Sutton can finally practice. How are they using him, and how do they plan to use him? Will he split reps with Bishop? Will he take over the nickel, or perhaps play in the dime?