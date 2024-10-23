Dulac: Steelers Were ‘Counting The Weeks’ Until Cameron Sutton Returns And ‘That Is Still The Case’ Despite Beanie Bishop’s Play

Pittsburgh Steelers CB Beanie Bishop Jr. earned some leeway on Sunday, but Cameron Sutton is still around the corner. Bishop will have started the first eight games of the season, which is impressive for an undrafted rookie. But has he done enough to retain that job on a full-time basis with a credible alternative looming? Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette doesn’t seem to think so.

“The Steelers have been counting the weeks til Cam Sutton is eligible to come back because he is an established veteran player who knows what he’s doing there”, Dulac said Tuesday on the DVE Morning Show. “And that is still the case. But man, what they got out of Beanie Bishop [Sunday] night [was impressive]”.

Bishop intercepted New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers twice, one of only a handful of players to ever do that. He is the first undrafted rookie to do so, but his two interceptions are not indicative of his entire body of work. The Steelers have a length history with Sutton, including in the slot.

The Steelers drafted Cameron Sutton in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Since then he has played every role in the secondary, even safety. While he wound up on the outside, he spent considerable time as a dime or nickel defender.

Unlike Beanie Bishop, Sutton does have size, so he is more equipped to defend taller slot options and tight ends. He also has enough athleticism to stay with smaller receivers. At least he does in theory, but we haven’t seen much of him lately. He spent the 2023 season with the Detroit Lions before choking his partner, prompting his release.

The Steelers knew when re-signing Sutton that he would face some type of discipline, though perhaps did not anticipate an eight-game suspension. Nevertheless, they made no great effort to find an alternative, evidently content with Bishop.

Through the first five games of the season, opposing offenses put Bishop through the ringer. He also caused his own struggles, typical of rookies, unsure of assignments. It happens to nearly all young players asked to play major roles, especially ones so heavy on communication. That is precisely why the Steelers want to get Cameron Sutton back out there.

Still, Bishop showed, particularly over the past two weeks, that he can be a contributor to this defense. Even if Sutton takes over the starting nickel role, there may well still be room for Bishop. The Steelers could more easily play in dime, for example, without relying on a third safety.

Then again, the Steelers are also hoping to get Cory Trice Jr. back from the Reserve/Injured List, as well. Perhaps he will be ready after the bye, along with Sutton. With two “new” pieces ready to contribute, where will Bishop find his snaps? Bishop plays inside while Trice plays outside, granted, but there is still a pecking order.