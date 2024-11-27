Cam Heyward Doesn’t Believe T.J. Watt Is Being ‘Taken Out’ By Offenses: ‘T.J. Is Always Gonna Be T.J.’

Over the last month or so of the season, Pittsburgh Steelers’ star outside linebacker T.J. Watt hasn’t had the impact many have expected from him in his Hall-of-Fame-caliber career.

That’s in large part because opposing offenses scheme against him, finding ways to negate him within the matchup. So far, offenses have used chips from tight ends and running backs, slide protection from the offensive line, and even some double teams. In the last three weeks, Watt has just seven pressures and one sack.

Teams are throwing the ball faster, too, and utilizing the quick game to negate the pass rush. This has led to plenty of questions and criticism of Watt. Teammate and co-captain Cameron Heyward doesn’t want to hear it.

Speaking with reporters Wednesday ahead of the Week 13 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, Heyward said that teammates aren’t taking Watt out of the game because he’s having an impact outside of rushing the passer.

“I don’t think he’s getting taken out. I think they got good players over there. They’re making plays as well,” Heyward said to reporters, according to video via Steelers Live on Twitter. “Sometimes it might not turn into the sacks, but there’s pressures, there’s being able to make plays in the quick passing department, runs. I know we pay a lot of attention to the passing game, but last week included, you look, they run the ball a lot.

“So, I think T.J. is always gonna be T.J. Doesn’t matter what you’re gonna do, he’s able to stop in both ways.”

While he might not be making an impact by rushing the passer, generating pressures, or helping force turnovers, Watt remains a stout run defender. In the last three weeks, Watt has a run defense grade of 63.7, 63.8, and 69.0, according to Pro Football Focus.

In the last two weeks, Watt also has five run stops, per PFF, which shows his true impact against the run. That includes tackles for loss against Baltimore’s Derrick Henry and Cleveland’s Nick Chubb in the last two weeks.

But make no mistake: Watt is known for his ability to get to the passer and wreck games. He hasn’t been able to do that in recent weeks. The Steelers, as a whole, haven’t been able to, either.

It’s frustrating to see the Steelers not change things up and leave Watt on an island to deal with the chips and slides. They need their game-changer to make game-changing plays. While the offense schemes up ways to stop him, that should theoretically open up matchups for others, but nobody seems to be taking advantage at the moment.

Heyward believes in Watt, though, and rightfully so. Time and time again, Watt finds a way. He’s in a rough patch right now, but that won’t last for long. Hopefully, that changes this weekend against a familiar foe in the Bengals so the NFL can see T.J. Watt be, well, T.J. Watt.