Brad Rogers Will Be Steelers Vs. Commanders Referee – Expect Lots Of Flags

Brad Rogers will be the head referee for Sunday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders. While that might be good news for the Steelers’ chances of winning, it guarantees plenty of flags being thrown and plenty of time seeing Rogers on your television.

Per Pro Football Reference’s wonderful data, Rogers’ crew has consistently thrown more flags than average. In 2024, his team issued an average of 13.3 penalties per game. The NFL average is 13.0. That’s consistent with his track record since 2017.

Rogers’ Crew Flags Average Crew Flags 2017 14.0 13.2 2018 16.1 13.4 2019 14.3 13.4 2020 9.5 11.1 2021 11.9 11.7 2022 11.4 11.1 2023 12.4 11.3 2024 13.3 13.0

The differences aren’t always stark, but they are consistent. In 2024, his crew has thrown double-digit flags in every game, his “low” coming in at 11.

On the season, the Steelers and Commanders have been flagged a similar number of times: Pittsburgh 52, Washington 54. But the Commanders have yet to have their bye, meaning their per-game number is better than the Steelers’, 6.0 versus 6.5.

If there’s some good news, Pittsburgh has a strong track record under Rogers. Since 2017, they’re 5-1-1 in games he’s officiated. Their only loss came in 2022 against the New York Jets, while Pittsburgh tied the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 opener.

Rogers’ team has already worked one Steelers game this season, the team’s Week 1 18-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Pittsburgh was flagged nine times to Atlanta’s five, including a questionable offensive pass interference call that negated a big catch by WR George Pickens.

Breaking into the NFL in 2017, he was promoted from field judge to head referee in 2019, replacing the retiring John Parry. He began as an official in 1991 for Texas High School football, games that can feel as intense as the NFL. Before jumping to the NFL, he spent time in college, primarily officiating Conference USA contests.

Pittsburgh and Washington will kick off Sunday at 1 PM/EST.