‘Missed Call:’ Former NFL Ref Says Pickens Was Wrongly Flagged For Pass Interference

If former NFL referee Gene Steratore was making the call, George Pickens would’ve had himself a 36-yard catch to go along with his big day Sunday afternoon against the Atlanta Falcons. Wiped out by a questionable offensive pass interference call, Steratore doesn’t believe there was enough to warrant the flag.

“You want to dissect it and say there was something there, something very minor,” he said on 102.5 DVE’s Morning Show with Randy Baumann Tuesday. “He’s displacing him a little bit, yes. But in the world of what is reasonable, who puts somebody, gains an unfair advantage or puts them at an unfair of disadvantage.

“Extension…I think you’re looking for an arm. It’s hand fighting if there’s some jostling happening there, you want that to happen because you don’t need it so sterile by the letter of the law that the game isn’t fun or can’t be played. And you’re looking for an extension, right? Something that’s gonna really take the defensive back away from his ability.”

Taking a look at the play, Pickens puts his hands on Falcons CB A.J. Terrell but doesn’t extend his arms.

Rarely will officials call OPI, and when they do, it’s usually in the most egregious moments. A clear shove or push that so obviously knocks a defensive back off his track of trying to defend the pass. Receivers are afforded far more latitude than defenders. According to nflpenalties.com, here’s how many offensive versus defensive pass interference calls have occurred over the last three seasons.

2023

DPI: 278

OPI: 73

2022

DPI: 233

OPI: 63

2021

DPI: 308

OPI: 80

Totals

DPI: 819

OPI: 216

In other words, 79.1 percent of all pass interference calls the last three years have gone against the defense. But the refs saw just enough with Pickens to drop the laundry.

“I think it’s a missed call,” Steratore said.

He was willing to give the officials some grace saying the side judge’s close proximity to the play heightened the move by Pickens and was likely the reason for the flag. If the ref was 20 yards away or at a worse viewing angle, Pickens’ action wouldn’t have been as recognizable and unlikely to be penalized. Ben Roethlisberger also offered advice, telling Pickens to “push” with one hand instead of two.

Despite the penalty, Pickens still had a big day. He caught a 33-yard pass to set up a Chris Boswell field goal at the end of the first half. And he made a diving catch for a 40-yard completion later in the game, the longest play of the day from either side. He finished the day with six receptions for 85 yards.

Pickens’ push wasn’t as subtle as ones from Antonio Brown, a master at getting away with actions like this, but it’s a penalty he’s unlikely to often draw. The only concern is if it happens again soon, he may develop a reputation as someone who commits offensive pass interference and could lose the benefit of the doubt on close calls later this year.