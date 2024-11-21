Ben Roethlisberger Recalls His Favorite (Non-Super Bowl) Throw

Ben Roethlisberger’s most iconic throw has no close challenger. His Super Bowl-winning touchdown to Santonio Holmes couldn’t be argued by the biggest contrarian. It will be the top of his highlight reel from now through the rest of time. But the throw that sits in a distant second place was still a beauty.

Reflecting on his greatest throws that weren’t Lombardi hoisters to Santonio Holmes, Roethlisberger says his game-winning touchdown to WR Mike Wallace against the Green Bay Packers sticks out.

“I threw a pass to Mike Wallace, who was known for straight-line fast,” Roethlisberger said in a recent interview with former pro golfer Steve Wheatcroft. “Mike was silly fast, and I remember at the end of the game, last play of the game, 30-yard-line or something like that. I’m kinda scrambling, buying time. I rolled left and I threw a ball to the front pylon. It’s a rope. Not a Hail Mary, it’s a rope. And Mike Wallace comes to the front and two feet inbounds catches the ball going out. Not his trick. He makes the catch. We win the game.”

Steelers fans old enough to rent a car will remember the play well. A 2009 shootout against the Packers. Roethlisberger and QB Aaron Rodgers dueling back and worth. After Rodgers threw a touchdown to give the Packers a 36-30 lead, Roethlisberger got the ball back with two minutes left. He moved the offense downfield, overcoming an early sack and hitting Holmes on a 32-yard reception on 4th and 7.

Out of timeouts and time, Roethlisberger came to the line at the Packers’ 19 with three seconds left. He rifled the ball into Wallace, perfectly placing it along the sideline. And the rookie made a great catch to tie the game with no time remaining.

Pittsburgh kicked the extra point to win the game, though that came at a cost. LS Greg Warren tore his ACL on the play and missed the rest of the season.

“I think that was my first game over 500 yards because of that play,” Roethlisberger said.

Indeed, Roethlisberger finished with 503 yards, that final throw putting him over the 500-yard mark. It was the first of three such games of his career. He threw for 507 in 2017 and 522 in 2014. His three 500-yard passing games remain an NFL record. Only one other quarterback in history, Drew Brees, has two. Only five active quarterbacks have even one.

An iconic play that like the Holmes throw, represented the best of Roethlisberger. His clutch ability to make the play when the Steelers needed it. From an accuracy viewpoint, this throw was nearly as good as the one to Holmes. This one didn’t end in a Lombardi, but it ended in a big-time home win.