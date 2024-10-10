‘They’re Gonna Punch You In The Mouth:’ Raiders OL Jackson Powers-Johnson Excited For Steelers’ Physicality

The Pittsburgh Steelers only play football one way, and that’s physical. No matter how different the team looks, the Steelers always come out with the intent to beat their opponent up. They’ve lived and died with that since the 1970s. There’s nothing cute about the Steelers. Las Vegas Raiders rookie offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson understands that, and he’s excited to experience that.

“They’re gonna be physical,” Powers-Johnson said recently via Vegas Sports Today on YouTube. “They’re gonna punch you in the mouth, but that’s how football is played. Wouldn’t want it any other way.”

Powers-Johnson might be a rookie, but it sounds like he’s more than familiar with the way the Steelers do business. That might be because of the heavy interest the Steelers had in him during the pre-draft process. Powers-Johnson plays guard now, but he was viewed as one of the best centers in the 2024 draft.

The Steelers were in the market for a center, as seen by them drafting Zach Frazier in the second round. The Steelers also seemed to be seriously interested in Powers-Johnson. He got drafted in the second round, just a few picks before the Steelers were on the clock. If he made it to them, it would’ve been interesting to see if they would’ve picked him over Frazier.

The Steelers are likely happy with the way the situation turned out, though. While it sounds like Powers-Johnson would fit in perfectly with them, Frazier has been excellent. Even though he’s only played in a handful of games, he looks like a seasoned pro. There’s no arguing with good results.

The Raiders are dealing with a laundry list of injuries, so it’s unclear if Powers-Johnson will play in the upcoming game. If he does, though, he’ll have his hands full. The Steelers’ defensive line is the strength of their team. They’re a little weaker at outside linebacker due to their own injuries, but Cam Heyward and company are still a dangerous unit.

This has been the same description that multiple players have used to describe the Steelers, and we’ll see if they live up to that reputation this week. Over the past few weeks, they’ve been out-muscled, so they’re looking to bounce back. The Raiders aren’t exactly a juggernaut, but it’s the NFL, so there’s no need to take anyone lightly. They should hit the Raiders just as hard as they’d hit anyone else.