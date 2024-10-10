‘Immediate Answer’: Zach Frazier Ranked Inside ESPN’s Top 10 Rookies

Dating back to the 2021 season following the retirement of longtime center and potential Hall of Famer Maurkice Pouncey, the Pittsburgh Steelers have had a major need at the position.
Names like Kendrick Green and Mason Cole came and went, but none were the answer the Steelers were searching for to be next in the long line of high-end centers in franchise history.
Through the first five weeks of the season, rookie Zach Frazier appears to be that answer.
Frazier, whom the Steelers landed at No. 51 overall in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of West Virginia, has been a solid starter since Day 1, stepping into the starting role early due to the season-ending injury to veteran Nate Herbig. Since then, Frazier has been a steadying presence in the trenches for the Black and Gold.
In the process, his play has been superb, and that landed him inside ESPN’s top-10 rookies on Thursday morning.
ESPN’s Jordan Reid ranked Frazier at No. 6, making him the best rookie offensive lineman so far this season. He’s behind only Washington QB Jayden Daniels, New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers, Las Vegas tight end Brock Bowers, Arizona wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and Los Angeles defensive end Jared Verse in the top 10.
“Entering the 2024 draft, it was clear the Steelers had a huge need at center after releasing Mason Cole in January. Pittsburgh found that immediate answer in the second round, as Frazier has arguably been the best rookie offensive lineman of this class,” Reid writes for ESPN.com. “In five starts, Frazier has the 20th-best PBWR.
“The instincts, strength and toughness he showcased at West Virginia have all carried over early in his pro career.”
The Steelers had a huge need at the position, and it was rather surprising when they released Cole in February without having a clear answer behind him. But it all worked out in the end as Frazier fell to No. 51 overall and the Steelers pounced, landing a ready-made center who brought all the intangibles to the table the franchise was looking for.
He’s off to a great start in Pittsburgh, even with some of the snapping issues with quarterback Justin Fields. As Reid pointed out, Frazier has a 95.5% pass-block win rate, and a 74.3% run-block win rate. Run blocking was his strength coming out of West Virginia, so seeing his pass blocking be so good so quickly is very encouraging.
According to Pro Football Focus, Frazier has played 331 snaps on the season and grades out at an 81.8 overall, which includes an 83.1 as a run blocker. However, his pass-blocking grade is just a 64.5, though he’s allowed just four pressures and no sacks.
Frazier is the fourth-highest graded center in the league through five weeks, per PFF.
He appears to be the exact answer the Steelers were looking for at the pivot. That he’s been so good so quickly is very encouraging. The future appears bright with Frazier.