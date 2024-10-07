T.J. Watt Becomes Second-Fastest Player In NFL History To Reach 100 Sacks

For T.J. Watt, only Reggie White sits above him. Since sacks became an official stat in 1982, Watt is now the second-fastest player to ever reach triple digits. Watt crossed the century mark on Sunday with a first-quarter sack against the Dallas Cowboys in his 109th career NFL game.

Here’s a look at number 100. And it was a crucial one, converging with Nick Herbig with Watt getting credit for the forced fumble that resulted in a turnover with Dallas deep in Pittsburgh territory.

100 for Watt and a strip #Steelers pic.twitter.com/3RNRVGVVRo — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 7, 2024

Watt entered the season with 96.5 sacks. He recorded one in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons, taking down QB Kirk Cousins on the game’s final play to cap an 18-10 victory. Watt had two other sacks negated in that game by penalty, which would’ve otherwise gotten him to this mark even sooner. Watt picked up his second and third sacks over Weeks 2 and 3, including beating fifth overall pick Joe Alt against the Los Angeles Chargers. He nearly had a half-sack later in the game, which would’ve given him 100, but the statistician gave Cam Heyward full credit.

Watt eclipsed triple digits in just his 109th NFL game. Only Reggie White did it faster, grabbing his 100th-career sack in his 96th NFL game, a reminder of how elite of a pass rusher White was.

Here’s the current leaderboard. Watt edged out second-place DeMarcus Ware, who did so in 113 games, and he dusted big brother J.J. Watt, who needed 120 games to get there.

Player Games To 100th Sack Reggie White 96 T.J. Watt 109th DeMarcus Ware 113 Bruce Smith 115 Lawrence Taylor 115 J.J. Watt 120 Jared Allen 122 Von Miller 124 Chandler Jones 125

Unofficially, DE Deacon Jones, who coined the term “sack,” reached 100 sacks in at least 98 games. Per Pro Football Reference’s records, Jones had 106 sacks through his first seven seasons, though it’s unknown exactly which game he hit 100.

Watt is the 44th player in official recorded history to register 1oo career sacks. He’s one of five active players currently on a roster in that club joining Von Miller, Cameron Jordan, Calais Campbell, and Khalil Mack.

J.J. Watt congratulated his younger brother on joining the 100-sack club, joking he now owes J.J. a new car.

Welcome to the 100 Sack Club @_TJWatt,

we’ve been waiting. New guy buys everyone else a car. I don’t make the rules,

that’s just the way it goes… — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 7, 2024

Already with a Hall of Fame career, Watt’s sack numbers began spiking in 2021 when he tied Michael Strahan’s single-season NFL record with 22.5. He added another 19 in 2023 and has led the league in sacks three separate seasons, the first in official history.

Watt would’ve hit the 100-sack mark long ago had a pec injury not cost him half of 2022 when he finished with a career-low 5.5 sacks. Now that Watt has 100, his next goal is to join the 200-sack club. There’s currently only one member in the all-time sack leader Bruck Smith, who has exactly 200. Watt’s halfway there.