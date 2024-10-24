Steelers’ Week 8 Thursday Injury Report: Roman Wilson, Four Others Don’t Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first injury report ahead of their Week 8 Monday night game against the New York Giants. Per the team, five players didn’t practice today. Leading that list is WR Roman Wilson (hamstring), an injury that limited him late last week. Joining Wilson on the DNP list were SS DeShon Elliott (back), EDGE Nick Herbig (hamstring), C Zach Frazier (ankle), and DL Cam Heyward (rest).

Limited today were LB Tyler Matakevich (hamstring), RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle), and NT Keeanu Benton (calf).

Practicing in full were S Damontae Kazee (ankle), CB Donte Jackson (shoulder), and OT Dylan Cook (foot).

This initial report is coming out a day later because of the Monday kickoff.

Wilson suffered a hamstring injury last Thursday during practice, limited the final two days of drills before being inactive for the Steelers’ Week 7 win over the New York Jets. Failing to practice today is a poor sign for him playing in Week 8.

Pittsburgh is looking healthier coming into the week. During his Tuesday press conference, Mike Tomlin indicated that S Damontae Kazee, RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson, and LB Tyler Matakevich were in position to return against the Giants. Kazee has missed the last two games with an ankle injury while Patterson has missed three in a row with his own ankle ailment. Matakevich has been on IR since Week 2 due to a hamstring injury, the team opening his 21-day window Thursday. While he and Patterson only practiced in partial capacity, it’s progress and opens the door for them to play Monday night.

Jackson’s full participation is a positive sign after Tomlin believed he could be limited during the early portions of the practice week. He’s battled a recurring shoulder injury that sidelined him for the second half of the Jets game.

During his Tuesday press conference, Tomlin said he had no updates on Frazier or Herbig and after missing the Week 7 game, they’ll presumably miss Monday night’s contest, too. Frazier suffered a left ankle injury in the Steelers’ Week 6 win over the Las Vegas Raiders while Herbig injured his hamstring in the Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Those comments coupled with their lack of practice Thursday strongly suggests that neither will play against the Giants.

Alex Highsmith returned for the Jets game and played well, finishing with four tackles and three pressures.

Cook had his 21-day practice window opened last Thursday and could be activated on Monday before kickoff. He would provide quality tackle depth.

Pittsburgh and New York kick off at 8:20 PM/EST Monday night.