Steelers’ Week 7 Wednesday Injury Report: Najee Harris Has Rib Injury, Nine Players Don’t Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first injury report ahead of their Week 7 Sunday night game against the New York Jets. Per the Steelers, nine players didn’t practice today, five of them due to injury. RB Najee Harris (ribs), S Damontae Kazee (ankle), EDGE Nick Herbig (hamstring), C Zach Frazier (ankle), RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) sat out due to ailments. OG Isaac Seumalo, EDGE T.J. Watt, DL Cam Heyward, and DL Larry Ogunjobi were held out due to rest.

Limited Wednesday was EDGE Alex Highsmith, who is working his way back from a groin injury first suffered in camp and aggravated in the Steelers’ win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Practicing in full was TE MyCole Pruitt after missing the past month with a knee injury. It was his first full session after working on a limited basis last week.

It’s worth noting QB Russell Wilson is no longer even listed on the injury report, further confirmation of his complete health and recovery from his calf injury.

During his Tuesday press conference, Mike Tomlin ruled out C Zach Frazier and EDGE Nick Herbig for Week 7. Frazier suffered a left ankle injury in the second half of the Steelers’ Sunday win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Tomlin has called the injury “week-to-week” and while he’s didn’t outline a timetable, a return after the team’s Week 9 bye is sensible. Herbig will miss his second-straight game after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Highsmith has a chance to play after aggravating his groin injury in Week 3 versus the Los Angeles Chargers. His presence will be a big boost for the Steelers’ pass rush and he’s trending toward suiting up this weekend against veteran Jets left tackle Tyron Smith. Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Highsmith said he felt “really good.”

Harris’ inclusion on the report is notable, but at this time there’s no reason to believe he’ll miss Sunday’s game. Harris has yet to miss a game in his four-year career.

Tomlin left the light on for Patterson and Kazee to play this weekend. Patterson suffered an ankle injury in the first half of the Steelers’ Week 4 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. His return would complete the backfield’s health, a group that hasn’t had its top three playing since Week 2 against the Denver Broncos. Kazee rolled his ankle in pregame warmups against the Cowboys and missed last week’s game versus the Raiders. Both will need to show progress after sitting out Wednesday to have a chance to play.

Pruitt’s return could be a sneaky boost to the run game as he is a capable in-line blocker and fullback. He is one of five tight ends on the 53-man roster.

The Steelers and Jets will kick off Sunday night at 8:20 PM/EST on NBC.