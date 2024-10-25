Steelers Sign WR Andy Isabella To Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed WR Andy Isabella to their practice squad, per a release from the team.

The Steelers had Isabella in for a workout on Oct. 1.

Isabella has been in the league since the 2019 NFL Draft after being drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the second round at pick No. 62. He has appeared in 41 games with just three starts to his name, including time spent with the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills. Those three starts all came with the Cardinals in his first two seasons.

He has 33 receptions on 54 targets for 447 yards and three touchdowns in his career. He has also appeared in three playoff games, one with the Ravens and two with the Bills, and has zero receptions and one target.

In addition to receiver, Isabella has some special teams experience. He has returned kicks and punts before, though it wasn’t a consistent role he had. He has played a number of different roles across kick coverage, kick return, and punt return units in the past. He did a little bit of punt coverage when he first entered the league, but that hasn’t been a role of his since 2021.

Isabella has not appeared in any games in 2024. The Steelers have already elevated WR Brandon Johnson two times from the practice squad. They can only elevate him three times before he is no longer eligible, so it is good to have some other receivers in the mix in case they need other elevations on game day in the future. Roman Wilson hasn’t been available, which has put the team in a bind for the number of receivers that get a helmet on game day.

Isabella came out of University of Massachusetts and measured in at 5086, 188 pounds, with a 4.31-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. He was a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation’s best receiver, in 2018.