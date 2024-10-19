Steelers’ Red-Zone Defense Continues To Be Elite

When opponents get into the red zone, the hope is to hold them to a field goal, not a touchdown. That’s a “win” for the defense. But the Pittsburgh Steelers are taking it another step. Not only are offenses not dancing in the end zone, they’re coming away empty-handed.

Since last season, no team has as many red-zone takeaways as the Steelers. And it’s not a close race. Dating back to 2023, Pittsburgh has 12 of them, eight last year and four already in 2024. Individually and collectively, that leads the league.

Combined, here’s where the Steelers stack up.

Most Red-Zone Takeaways, 2023-2024

1. Steelers – 12

2. Cardinals – 8

3. Lions – 7

4. Five teams – 6

Four more takeaways than any other team. Their eight in 2023 paced the league as does the four they’ve notched this season.

Pittsburgh’s first turnover this year came on CB Cory Trice Jr.’s great interception against Denver Broncos rookie QB Bo Nix, a tide-turning moment two plays after the Broncos hit a big gain on a trick play. It kept points off the board in a low-scoring affair.

The Steelers took two away in the red zone against the Dallas Cowboys. T.J. Watt and Nick Herbig combined to take down QB Dak Prescott, Watt knocking the ball out on his 100th career sack, Herbig recovering. Pittsburgh added another when CB Donte Jackson stepped in front of a goal-line pass later in the game. Not to mention DL Isaiahh Loudermilk’s field goal block on the Steelers’ 20, another possession from which Dallas walked away with nothing.

Unfortunately, Pittsburgh lost that game after a failed goal-line stand but those plays were still key to keep the score down and make 17 points a winnable number.

Watt recorded the Steelers’ fourth red-zone takeaway of the season in Week 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders, a goal-line punchout against RB Ameer Abdullah that was recovered by SS DeShon Elliott. It prevented any thought the Raiders had of getting back into the game.

Here’s a cut-up of all four moments.

Big-time plays in critical moments. Football is defined by situational football. End of half, end of game, third down, red zone. Who wins in those moments is almost always the winner of the game. The Steelers have continually come up large here. It’s why they were the No. 6 scoring defense last season despite numerous injuries and ranking 21st in yards allowed. Had even all of their eight takeaways turned into field goals, they would’ve fallen from sixth to 10th in points allowed.

This year has been similar. Pittsburgh is eighth in yards allowed, still a strong number, but second in points because it is winning inside the 20s.

Since becoming a starter in 2008, Aaron Rodgers has thrown only 15 red-zone interceptions. And no one in NFL history has a lower interception rate than the future first-ballot Hall of Famer. But if there’s a defense that can squeeze those throwing lanes, knock a ball out, and create chaos when the field gets tight, it’s Pittsburgh’s.