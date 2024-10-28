Russell Wilson ‘Opening Eyes’ For Steelers’ Offense, Darnell Washington Says, Teaching With Film

While his talent allowed him to gain it, the experience of Russell Wilson is a crucial part of his game. He is the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers because he brings the complete package. At nearly 36, he still has the arm talent, but he also knows how to lead, on and off the field. And he knows how to make people around him better, both personally and practically. Just ask TE Darnell Washington.

“Russ [Wilson] is a cool dude, a great leader”, Washington said, via the Steelers’ website. “He’s a for sure leader and captain. He always likes to pick us up and try to get us better in each of our games. He’s always just trying to give us tips and pointers. He gave me a little bit of film [of] what he used to do with his old tight ends and how they ran this play and things like that. He’s always just opening eyes for everybody on offense”.

A third-round pick in 2012, Russell Wilson has been doing this football thing for a while now. He is a nine-time Pro Bowler and a former Super Bowl champion, on a trajectory for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. While he hasn’t always had the best supporting casts—including offensive lines—he usually makes things work.

And Wilson knows how to work with a tight end when he has a good one. While in Seattle, he had Jimmy Graham for a time, formerly of the Saints. In three seasons together, they combined for 2,050 yards on 172 receptions and 18 touchdowns. Another tight end from his Seahawks days, Luke Willson, caught 92 passes for 1,152 yards and 11 touchdowns.

With the Steelers, Russell Wilson has four tight ends to work with. He connected with all three who dressed for last week’s game, including Washington, who caught four passes for 36 yards. Pat Freiermuth also caught two passes, for 51 yards, including one particularly impressive throw and catch.

Wilson didn’t really get to develop relationships with the tight ends in the passing game during his two years with the Denver Broncos. Greg Dulcich was the most notable name, a rookie Wilson’s first year there, so that’s not saying much.

But now that he is in Pittsburgh, the tight ends will be an important part of the offense. Not just in the passing game but as a whole. Freiermuth is the primary receiving tight end, but Washington is coming along now as well. And Russell Wilson seems to be the quarterback most willing to find him he has ever played with.