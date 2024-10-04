Roethlisberger Calls Pittsburgh ‘Home,’ Says He’d Love To Have Future Role With Steelers Organization

A full-time dad and family man, Ben Roethlisberger is enjoying being a father and true Yinzer in retirement. But someday, after quarterbacking the team for nearly two decades, he hopes to have a new role in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ organization.

Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show Friday afternoon while on a golf course in – where else – Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger stated that while he won’t be getting into coaching anytime soon, he’d “love” to be involved with the Steelers’ organization in some capacity, adding that he’s never going to leave the city because it’s home.

“Yeah, I’m gonna be here. We’re not leaving here. This is home for us and I’m gonna pay attention to it,” Roethlisberger said of staying around the game and tram, according to video via the Pat McAfee Show on YouTube. “And I’d love to get involved with the Steelers at some point when it’s right. Whatever that looks like, I don’t know. I just, I enjoy being here. I enjoy what goes on here.”

While he enjoys doing his “Footbahlin With Ben Roethlisberger” podcast weekly during the season, dishing on the games, decisions and performances, something is still grabbing and nagging at Roethlisberger when it comes to the game of football.

He’s not going to get into coaching, so that dream many fans seem to have dating back to last season of him being an offensive coordinator simply isn’t going to happen, though he did serve as a youth football coach a few years ago. Obviously, that’s not high school, college or professional football. But a front-office role? Some sort of scouting role like former cornerback Ike Taylor?

Who knows what that looks like, but it certainly raised eyebrows and perked up ears hearing Roethlisberger stating he’d love to get involved with the Steelers’ organization at some point. At least, when the time is right, whenever that may be.

It’s not a surprise that Pittsburgh is his home. After all, he played here for 18 years, made a lot of memories here, established a lot of relationships, and is raising his kids here.

He’s going to be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame with the Class of 2027. That feels like a slam dunk. After that, maybe he gets back into the game with the Steelers’ organization in a part-time role.

Should it happen, that would be exciting, even if his time with the Steelers as a player might not have ended on the best terms. It’s still a special place and a special organization to him, and one he wants to be part of for the rest of his life. It’ll be interesting to see what happens in the future in that situation.