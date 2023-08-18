Ben Roethlisberger To Serve As Youth Football Coach This Fall

Ben Roethlisberger’s made it clear he has no plans of coaching at the pro level. Don’t expect him to go from NFL quarterback to NFL offensive coordinator. But he’s mentioned in the past he might coach youth football. And it seems that’s what he’s doing in this fall.

According to the OneBurgh Facebook page, Roethlisberger is slated to serve as the assistant coach for the Quaker Valley Fighting Quakers 9- and 10-year-old team this fall.

The post reads:

“Ben Roethlisberger will be back on the sidelines this Fall.

The Pittsburgh Steelers legend will debut as the assistant coach of the Quaker Valley Youth (9-10 year-old) “Fighting Quakers.”

Last November on an episode of his Footbahlin podcast, Roethlisberger said he had no desire to put on a headset as an NFL coach.

“Correct. No way,” he told guest Bob Pompeani when Pomp affirmed Roethlisberger wouldn’t get into coaching at that level. He cited the time commitment it takes to function as an NFL coach, hours grinding away in a dark room, watching tape to get an edge on the next opponent. It requires more hours than being an NFL quarterback.

Since retiring, Roethlisberger has spent as much time with his family as possible, taking vacations and teaching his son the game of football. He’s also started his Footbahlin podcast with co-host Spence and the show has done exceedingly well, his Channel Seven YouTube channel now with nearly 70,000 subscribers. He’s drawn big-name guests like Bill Cowher, Mike Tomlin, James Harrison, and T.J. Watt. Currently, his most watched episode is his interview with Tomlin, sitting just shy of 400,000 views.

Now, Roethlisberger will go from playing quarterback to teaching quarterbacks, though it obviously won’t come with the stakes he played through during his career.