Rapoport: Raiders Star WR Davante Adams Asks For Trade, Team Wants 2nd Round Pick

Following up on a report that surfaced earlier today, Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams has asked the team to trade him, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

🚨 🚨 🚨 #Raiders star WR Davante Adams informed the team that he preferred to be traded, per me and @MikeGarafolo. There is nothing imminent, but a situation to watch for sure. pic.twitter.com/AAs5nxwqxl — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 1, 2024

Reporting from The Athletic’s Vinny Bonsignore indicated that the Raiders were open to the possibility of trading Adams and had been calling teams around the league to gauge their interest. It makes sense for Adams’ request to be the catalyst to that, especially with the Raiders 2-2 and the trade deadline still nearly five weeks away. As Rapoport notes, there is no imminent trade but it means the team could deal him well ahead of the deadline. Certainly, there will be more buzz as the Nov. 5 cutoff draws closer.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Raiders are looking for a second-round pick along with “additional compensation” to consider trading Adams.

ESPN sources: Raiders have informed other teams that they would “consider” trading WR Davante Adams for a package that would include a second-round pick and additional compensation. pic.twitter.com/RtRrhUeYKi — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 1, 2024

Adams, still one of football’s top receivers, was traded to from the Green Bay Packers to the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the 2021 season. A six-time Pro Bowler, he’s gone over 1,000 yards in each of his last four seasons and twice led the league in touchdowns during that span. In 2023, he caught 103 passes for 1,144 yards and eight touchdowns.

Through three games this season, he’s caught 18 passes for more than 200 yards and one score. He missed last week with a hamstring injury and his timetable to return is unclear. Perhaps a trade to a new team will suddenly perk up his hamstring.

Until Adams’ situation is resolved, the Steelers will be one of the most-discussed teams in connection with him. Pittsburgh pursued but missed on Brandon Aiyuk in the summer and could look to make a big splash for Adams here in the fall. The Steelers are still in need of a N0. 2 wide receiver opposite George Pickens. But they won’t be the only team potentially in the mix. The Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets, the latter with his former Green Bay teammate QB Aaron Rodgers, are also possible destinations.

Check out Dave Bryan’s post from earlier today outlining the plausibility of the Steelers trading for Davante Adams.