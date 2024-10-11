Raiders’ Week 6 Friday Injury Report: Maxx Crosby Set To Play, Six Players Questionable

The Las Vegas Raiders have been dealing with a lengthy list of injuries ahead of their Week 6 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. A couple players moved in the right direction on Thursday, but there were still four non-participants Friday, including several notable players.

NFL insiders reported earlier in the week that WR Davante Adams was not expected to play against the Steelers, and the six-time Pro Bowler has been officially ruled out The Raiders also made the decision to bench QB Gardner Minshew II in favor of Aidan O’Connell. Those are obviously two very impactful things right off the bat, and then the injury list does not stop there.

Friday’s report, as always, includes injury designations. Questionable is a 50-50 shot to play, doubtful is more likely than not to miss the game, and then players can of course be ruled out.

Here is the Raiders’ Friday injury report via their team website. And a tweeted version with the notable changes via Anthony Galaviz on X.

RAIDERS’ WEEK 6 FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

DNP

WR Davante Adams (hamstring) – Out

TE Michael Mayer (NIR — Personal) – Out

LB Tommy Eichenberg (hamstring) – Questionable

S Trey Taylor (knee) – Questionable

LIMITED

OT Thayer Munford Jr. (knee) – Questionable

DE Maxx Crosby (ankle)

WR Jakobi Meyers (ankle) – Questionable

RB Zamir White (groin) – Questionable

FULL

LB Divine Deablo (oblique)

S Tre’veon Moehrig (knee)

WR Tyreik McAllister (shoulder)

OT Kolton Miller (knee/shoulder)

OG Dylan Parham (Achilles)

OG Jackson Powers-Johnson (knee) – Questionable

CB Decamerion Richardson (hamstring)

WR DJ Turner (hamstring)

The Raiders had eight players show progress on Friday. Despite the lengthy list of players on the report throughout the week, only two players are ruled out ahead of the game. Adams has been known about since the beginning of the week. TE Michael Mayer has been on the report with a non-injury related issue. He was placed on the reserve/non-football illness list today, per Fields Yates on X.

Maxx Crosby didn’t practice all week until today due to an ankle issue. Despite the limited practice, he is listed with no designation and is good to go.

The Raiders’ offensive line looked banged up at the beginning of the week, but Kolton Miller, Thayer Munford Jr., Dylan Parham, and Jackson Powers-Johnson all moved in the right direction. Powers-Johnson is listed as questionable, but the Raiders coaches have been talking about him as if he is playing, so I would expect that to be the case.

Jakobi Meyers is an important receiving threat for them with Adams out, so the fact that he was able to get in a limited practice after failing to practice early in the week is a good sign. He is questionable for Sunday. If he is unable to play, Tre Tucker, McAllister, and Turner would all be playing bigger roles, though all three appeared on the injury report this week.