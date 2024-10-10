Prisco: Justin Fields Will Play Well Enough To Keep Starting Job

The Pittsburgh Steelers hope to advance to 4-2 this week. Standing in the way of that goal are the Las Vegas Raiders. With both teams in mind, the quarterback position has been quite the topic ahead of this Week 6 clash. For Pittsburgh, Justin Fields and Russell Wilson are now healthy at the same time for the first time this season.

Wilson earned the starting role ahead of the season. However, a calf injury caused him to miss the first five weeks of the year. During that time, Justin Fields stepped in and did a good job in his absence. He’s doing well enough that even with Wilson returning to practice this week, it remains a difficult decision to pick one of the two to start this week.

However, even with Wilson being a full participant in practice this week, it will take some time for him to get up to speed. As a result, Fields has still been getting reps with the starters, while Wilson has played with the second-stringers. CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco thinks that will likely stay the same heading into Sunday’s game. During CBS Sports’ Week 6 predictions and best bets segment, Prisco predicted the Steelers would give Fields the start this week.

“There’s talk of Wilson, whether or not he’ll play,” Prisco said. “I think Fields gets one more game, at least. I think he needs to go into this game, play well, and then he’ll be the guy for a while. If he doesn’t, then you might make a change. But I think he’s gonna play well enough.”

Playing ‘well enough’ is exactly what’s gotten Fields into this situation, with him still having a chance to keep the starting role. Still, he’s been far from dominant. With 961 passing yards on the year, Fields has just the 21st-most in the league. His five touchdown passes are the 17th-most in the league.

However, Justin Fields has been efficient with his attempts, completing 67.6 percent of his passes. He’s also taking care of the ball, with just one interception through five games. By doing this, he’s keeping Pittsburgh afloat and has them tied for first place in the AFC North with a 3-2 record.

No matter if Fields or Wilson is under center this week, Prisco made one thing clear: Either starter puts the Steelers in a better position than their opponent.

“We talk about the Steelers’ quarterback situation,” Prisco says. “It isn’t any worse than what they have on the other side of the field. I can promise you that.”

This is a solid point from Prisco, and it gives the Steelers some hope of winning this week. Whether Fields or Wilson starts this week, Pittsburgh is likely in a better situation than Las Vegas. The Raiders tabbed Aidan O’Connell as their starter this week. O’Connell took over late in their loss against the Denver Broncos after Gardner Minshew was benched.

While O’Connell is young and has some potential, he’s done little to scare opposing defenses at this point in his career. O’Connell started ten games in his rookie year and appeared in 11. During that time, he completed 62.1 percent of his attempts, throwing for 2,218 yards, 12 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. His passer rating was the definition of mediocre, at 83.9.