Steelers’ Week 6 Wednesday Injury Report: Russell Wilson Full, 10 Players Sit Out Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released the first injury report ahead of their Week 6 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Wednesday’s report features a long list of names. A whopping 10 players failed to practice today while three others were limited. QB Russell Wilson (calf) practiced in full for the first time in more than a month.

Failing to practice today were RB Najee Harris (rest), S Damontae Kazee (ankle), EDGE Nick Herbig (hamstring), EDGE Alex Highsmith (groin), OG Isaac Seumalo (rest), RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle), EDGE T.J. Watt (rest), DL Cam Heyward (rest), DL DeMarvin Leal (neck), and DL Larry Ogunjobi (rest).

Limited today were RB Jaylen Warren (knee), FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (rest), and TE MyCole Pruitt (knee).

It’s no surprise to see such an extensive list. Yesterday, Mike Tomlin ruled out four players and named three others doubtful for the Raiders game. He said outside linebackers Nick Herbig (hamstring), DeMarvin Leal (neck), and Alex Highsmith (groin) along with RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) won’t suit up this weekend. Herbig and Leal were injured in the second half of the Dallas Cowboys’ game while Highsmith has been injured since Week 3 and Patterson since Week 4.

While Tomlin didn’t weigh in, it seems possible one or more of those players will land on injured reserve by the end of the week, opening up roster spots on the 53-man roster as Pittsburgh manages their injuries.

As Tomlin indicated, Russell Wilson practiced in full for the first time since aggravating his calf injury on Sept. 5th. Until today, he had been listed as limited in the previous 14 practices, though he ramped up his work last week and received some 11-on-11 snaps. Now, he received a full complement of reps during Wednesday’s practice. Tomlin also told reporters Tuesday that Wilson would work with the backups/second-string while Fields continues to work with the starters. Tomlin didn’t offer any guarantees past today and didn’t commit to what Wilson’s role this week will be: starter, No. 2, or third-stringer.

If the team is without Patterson or Warren, the Steelers will lean on RB Najee Harris as their starter. Aaron Shampklin will back him up and see third down work while Jonathan Ward is likely to be either again elevated or signed to the 53-man roster. Tomlin considered Warren doubtful this week but a limited session today is a promising sign and he feels like he can play. Pruitt was also called doubtful but is practicing in some capacity for the first time since hurting his knee in Week 2.

With three of the top four EDGE rushers down, the Steelers will be relying on plenty of new faces to fill in. Jeremiah Moon is the likely starter opposite T.J. Watt this weekend, making his Pittsburgh debut in Week 5 after missing the first month with an ankle injury. Practice squaders Ade Ogundeji and Eku Leota are also options to be elevated/signed and play this weekend. Both were signed after the roster cutdowns.

Seumalo returned after missing the first month of the season with a pec injury. Tomlin indicated he would be managed early in the week coming off his debut. Kazee rolled his ankle in practice, gutted out the game, but had his ankle swell up post-game into Monday. Tomlin called him doubtful for Week 6.

Fortunately, several players held out Wednesday was due to rest. They should increase their reps later this week.

Pittsburgh and Las Vegas kickoff Sunday at 4:05 PM/EST.