Possible Steelers Trade Target WR Christian Kirk Suffers Potentially Serious Shoulder Injury

Jacksonville Jaguars WR Christian Kirk, subject to trade rumors ahead of Nov. 5’s deadline, suffered a shoulder injury in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

Kirk landed hard on his left shoulder on a vertical pass that fell incomplete and was in considerable pain. Team trainers immediately took him to the locker room.

Here’s a look at the play.

Christian Kirk holding his arm after this play. pic.twitter.com/M8KDKNzDac — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) October 27, 2024

The Jaguars quickly ruled him out for the rest of the game.

WR Christian Kirk has a shoulder injury and has been ruled out of today's game. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) October 27, 2024

Yesterday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported teams have been calling Jacksonville about Kirk’s availability. His contract would be an obstacle but a deal with him was possible if the Jaguars were looking to hit the reset button and begin building through the draft.

Arguably the top receiver who could theoretically be traded ahead of the deadline, Kirk came into the game with 25 receptions for 320 yards and one touchdown. Signed to a big contract ahead of the 2022 season, Kirk amassed over 1,100 yards in his first season with the Jaguars.

Injuries have hindered him since, appearing in just 12 games last season, though he averaged almost 14-yards per grab with three touchdowns. Jacksonville’s offense has struggled throughout the season, leading to a dropoff in Kirk’s production. Rookie WR Brian Thomas Jr. has also been a playmaker.

Before exiting, Kirk caught two passes for 59 yards.

Based on the initial read, Kirk could be another player off the board in trade talks. He would join Brandon Aiyuk (re-signed), Davante Adams (traded to Jets), almost certainly Cooper Kupp (off the trade block), and DeAndre Hopkins (traded to Chiefs). Carolina’s Diontae Johnson seems likely to be dealt before the deadline but NFL rules prohibit him being returned to the Steelers for at least two years.