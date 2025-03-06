Steelers Have Zero Excuses For Striking Out On Adding WR Help

The biggest mistake the Pittsburgh Steelers made a season ago was failing to add a No. 2 WR to their offense. A glaring hole that existed from the moment they traded Diontae Johnson, the offense felt incomplete without a starter opposite George Pickens. Roman Wilson spent the year injured, Mike Williams barely got involved, and Van Jefferson was the league’s most inefficient starter. It’s an error that can’t be made again. And given how many options are available, one that shouldn’t be made again.

The number of veteran free agent receivers available is piling up. Even with Tee Higgins getting franchise tagged and Deebo Samuel getting traded to Washington, there’s easily a half-dozen names that could and should interest Pittsburgh. Those on expiring contracts like the New York Giants’ Darius Slayton, a burner looking for a consistently competitive team. The Buffalo Bills’ Amari Cooper is still a high-end route runner and two years removed from a 1,200-yard season. Maybe the Chicago Bears’ Keenan Allen fits as a zone beater and trusted vet.

Just in the last 24 hours, the list has ballooned. The New York Jets’ Davante Adams, Seattle Seahawks’ Tyler Lockett, and Jacksonville Jaguars’ Christian Kirk have all been released or soon will be. All three could fit. Adams is the most talented player, still a great route runner with dependable hands. Lockett meshes if Russell Wilson is re-signed while Pittsburgh nearly traded for Kirk midseason in 2024 before he broke his collarbone and nixed the deal. All are No. 2 receivers who can round out a passing game in desperate need of help.

Now, in the middle of writing this, Seattle Seahawks wideout DK Metcalf is on the trade block.

Pittsburgh doesn’t have to like all those options. Neither do you. All the team has to do is find one who fits, be aggressive (but not stupid) with the money, and bring him in. A top-four receiving room of George Pickens, a veteran starter, Calvin Austin III, and healthy Roman Wilson along with TE Pat Freiermuth works in a run-heavy Steelers system. It won’t be the most potent group, but it can play for an offense likely to finish top five in rushing attempts.

The Steelers still could draft another receiver and add to the room. Probably not with a first- or second-round pick but late on Day 2 or on Day 3, rounding out the room with a high-upside rookie.

No more of last year’s plan. Throw a bunch of one-year contracts at the wall and hope Van Jefferson, Scotty Miller, and Quez Watkins can figure it out. Bad plan then. Bad plan now.

There’s no need for the Steelers to wait around. They won’t. General manager Omar Khan called receiver a “priority” and it will be. Once the quarterback situation gets resolved, the team’s next move will be to add a wide receiver. There’s no shortage of choices.