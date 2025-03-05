DeShon Elliott, Patrick Queen Trying To Recruit WR Christian Kirk To Steelers

While free agency hasn’t started yet, things are starting to shake up in the NFL. Multiple wide receivers are being released, which is great news for the Pittsburgh Steelers. That’s a massive weak spot for them, and several of these players could likely boost their receiving corps. Christian Kirk, formerly of the Jacksonville Jaguars, is one name to keep an eye on. The Steelers reportedly looked into trading for Kirk last year, before he was lost for the season due to injury. Now, it looks like a few current Steelers are trying to recruit him.

“You’re now a Steeler,” DeShon Elliott wrote in a comment on Instagram under a post announcing the Jaguars will release Kirk.

Elliott has been active on social media this offseason, and it seems like he’s doing what he can to improve the team. Kirk’s injury last year shouldn’t affect his performance too much going forward, so he’s certainly an option on the table for the Steelers.

Elliott isn’t the only Steeler trying to recruit Kirk, though. Under his comment, Patrick Queen posted several exclamation points, seemingly agreeing with Elliott’s point. It’s important to note both of those players were free agents the Steelers signed last year. They found their new home in Pittsburgh, and it seems like they want to continue to improve it.

Kirk might not be the biggest name on the market, but he’s been a productive player. Only 28-years old, Kirk should still have a lot of good football left in him. During his last full season in 2022, he posted 84 catches for 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns. While he might not deliver that same production, that’s the kind of player the Steelers would love to add to their team.

While Elliott and Queen might want to add Kirk, the decision will ultimately come down to Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan. The free agent receiver market is a healthy one, so they could choose to go in a different direction. There are a lot of dots to connect with Kirk and the Steelers, though. They had strong interest in him last year. Now, they could probably get him at a cheaper price. Elliott and Queen might get their wish.